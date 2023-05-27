The final day of the Premier League season is approaching, but with a number of places in the table already decided, some fans might think there is nothing left to play for.

The league title has been claimed, and most European spots have already been determined, so the main focus on Sunday will be the relegation battle and who will be joining Southampton in the Championship next season.

But for those in touching distance of the team above them, a win could be enough to secure a few extra million in the bank.

The wealth of the Premier League is well established, and a new television rights deal means that clubs will pocket even more than in previous years.

Why has Premier League prize money increased?

A report from The Athletic has estimated how much teams stand to earn and compared it to the figures from last year.

Each team receives “central payments” at the culmination of the season, made up of commercial and broadcast revenues.

Teams all receive the same amount from the commercial revenue stream, which came to £6.8 million per team last year.

Clubs also receive a share from the domestic and international broadcast agreements that the Premier League makes, but for these revenue streams, the amount paid to a team depends on their final league position.

These “merit payments” meant that each position gained was worth around £2 million last year, with Premier League winners Manchester City taking home just over £41 million.

This season though, the value has risen significantly.

The reason for that is the new international broadcast deal that the league has agreed for 2022 until 2025.

While the old deal was worth £4 billion, this new deal is worth £5.05 billion.

Add that to the existing £5 billion domestic agreement and you have a whole lot more money, with some teams earning significantly more cash.

How much money is every position worth in the 2022/23 Premier League table?

Estimated Total Merit Payment For 2023 vs League Position. Figures from The Athletic.

Each position is worth a considerable amount more this season compared to last.

Bottom-placed Southampton will make around £1.7 million more than Norwich, who finished bottom of the league last year.

By contrast, Manchester City will make £33 million more for winning the league this year compared to when they lifted the trophy last season.

Based on the report’s estimates, each position is worth around £3.7 million.

Which teams could make the most on the final day?

Although several positions are decided, there are a couple of teams who could rise multiple places if results go their way.

Bournemouth, who were considered by many as relegation favourites at the start of the season, could climb to 13th in the table if they beat Everton while West Ham and Wolves both lose.

That would net them nearly £7.5 million extra.

Brentford are another team who could leap two places and pocket some more cash if results go their way.

The Bees would have to beat Manchester City and hope that Tottenham and Aston Villa both lose.

And Leeds could make the same jump provided they beat Spurs while Leicester and Everton both lose.

Granted, beating the drop will be the main focus for the Whites on Sunday, but a few extra million plus a chunk of next year’s revenues would be a nice bonus.