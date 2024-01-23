Highlights Netflix will pay $5 billion over 10 years for exclusive streaming rights to WWE Raw, starting from January 2025.

This deal marks the end of a 31-year run of weekly television broadcasts for Raw and is seen as a transformative move for the world of wrestling.

Netflix will pay approximately $41.67 million per month, $9.62 million per week, and $57,234 per hour for the rights to stream WWE content.

Netflix and the WWE have struck an historic agreement to bring Raw events to the streaming service in January of next year (2025), and the deal is costing them a pretty penny. So, naturally, we decided to break that $5 BILLION agreement down to reveal just how much Netflix will pay every month, day, and hour for the privilege of showcasing the wrestling battles.

As per an official announcement from the WWE, Netflix will become the new home of Raw from January 2025. The platform will also get exclusive rights to stream other WWE shows and specials, documentaries, and Premium Live Events, including the hugely popular WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble.

The content will be available in North America, Canada, Latin America, and the UK from next year, in what has been labelled a "long-term partnership" that could be "transformative" for the world of wrestling. This move will mark the end of a 31-year run of weekly television broadcasts for Raw, with WWE truly entering the modern era.

Crunching the numbers on Netflix's new WWE deal

The streaming service will be paying $5 BILLION over the course of 10 years

According to a report from the Financial Post, this game-changing deal will cost Netflix the princely sum of $5bn (£3.93bn) over the course of a 10-year agreement, as the streaming service ventures into the world of broadcast sports with three hours of live wrestling per week.

That is a truly unfathomable amount of money, and certainly puts our £7.99 monthly subscription cost into perspective. Still, to really get to grips with the scale of this deal, we have broken down the payment into more manageable time frames, from a year, to a month, right down to hours and minutes.

Breaking down the $5bn payment

Yearly, monthly, weekly, daily, hourly, and even into minutes & seconds

Let's start at the top: For each year of the 10-year partnership, Netflix will essentially pay $500m to the WWE, which equates to roughly £394m per annum. So, for every month of those years, Netlix will pay $41.67m, which converts to approximately £32.85m per month.

Fun fact, Netflix would need just over 4.1m subscribers (at £7.99 per month) to cover that payment to WWE, and judging by the hype surrounding this announcement, there are plenty of customers who are very excited to watch their favourite sport on the streaming platform. That figure is just a drop in the ocean, really, considering Netflix has around 247 million subscribers right now.

We can get far more granular, though, and here's where we can truly recognise the mammoth sums of money trading hands for this arrangement. Every week, Netflix will be shelling out $9.62m (or £7.58m) for the rights to the WWE, which translates as an absurd $1.37m (£1.08m) every single day.

Now, just to make this all really depressing, we're going to make you never want to look at your payslip ever again. For every hour Netflix holds this agreement with the WWE, the company will pay a whopping $57,234, or £45,119.

The full breakdown of Netflix's deal with WWE Time frame Cost Every 10 years $50,000,000,000 Every year $500,000,000 Every month $41,670,000 Every week $9,620,000 Every day $1,370,000 Every hour $57,234 Every minute $954 Every second $15.89 10-year cost taken from Financial Post

Want more? Every minute equates to $954 (£756), and every single second costs Netflix $15.89 (£12.53). And now that our minds have been well and truly blown, we are just thankful that we don't have to do Netflix's annual accounting.