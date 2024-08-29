With the Olympic Games emanating from Paris having concluded a few weeks ago, it was an event that captivated the masses and had people wanting more. However, this isn't the end of Paris' summer of sports, with the French capital now playing host to the Paralympic Games, which are already underway.

After a typical Olympic jaw-dropping opening ceremony, the 11-day event is underway in what should be another enthralling event. With all the athletes out there fighting to represent their country and disability, the discrepancy in pay that these athletes face is a fascinating conversation, with World Athletics being far more generous than World Para Athletics.

2024 Paralympic Games

Paris will play host to the Games, much like it did the Olympics

In what is the 17th edition of the summer Paralympic Games, the event will see around 4,400 athletes compete in 22 different sports for the right to win one of the 549 medals. The first event that fans can witness will be the Para cycling, with day one of the Games also set to feature Taekwondo, swimming, and Boccia, as well as a plethora of wheelchair-based sports.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: American athletes at the Paralympics will be given £28,400 for every gold medal they win.

For ParalympicsGB, their Tokyo 2020 Games saw them set the bar, as they won medals in 18 unique sports, which was the most of any nation ever, but only enough to see them come in second place to China. ParalympicsGB have a great chance to win on the opening day of the Games, with Boccia athlete, David Smith, who has already won two golds and five Paralympic medals, set to aim for a sixth medal for his collection.

All the talk of medals and athletes, raises the question of money, as in a sporting world that is striving to bridge the financial gap between male and female sports, as well as between para sports and non-para sports, it is a topic of conversation that raises eyebrows.

Prize Money For 2024 Paralympic Games

Team GB give their Paralympians no prize money whatsoever

Regarding prize money, the summer Games saw an estimated £1.9 million handed out by World Athletics, with World Para Athletics set to hand out absolutely nothing in prize money. So, with most athletes set not to be financially rewarded for excelling in their respective sport, there are at least a few countries which will be financially rewarding athletes for winning medals.

Team USA are the most well-known contributor, albeit they only started paying athletes in 2021, with a gold medal set to earn an American athlete £28,400, a silver is worth £17,045, and a bronze will see them earn £11,360. Hong Kong and Australia are also known to donate money to successful athletes. Australia will give its gold medal winners £10,300, silver will get £7,700, and bronze will get £5,100.

As for Hong Kong, their athletes at the Olympics earned £63,400 for a gold, £31,700 for a silver, and £15,800 for a bronze. However, their Paralympians will only earn one-sixth of that.

As for ParalympicsGB, they will be gifting their athletes no prize money. However, they do have another way of rewarding the athletes. Similar to Team GB, the athletes involved are offered annual training grants which see them gifted a certain amount of money in the hopes this can help them maximise their abilities.

With still a long way to go until Para athletes are paid as equally as the non-para athletes, there is also a conversation to be had about Olympic and Paralympic athletes in general and how they are underpaid, with the summer Games, and inevitably the Para Games, set to prove that through its quality and entertainment.