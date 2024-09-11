In the high-stakes world of Premier League football, discipline on the pitch carries significant financial repercussions. Former Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster recently pulled back the curtain on the financial penalties players face for receiving yellow and red cards, offering a detailed look into how these infractions impact players’ wallets.

This information came to light during an episode of his podcast, 'The Fozcast,' making for a compelling discussion between himself, his co-host Tom Ochoa, and special guest Dave Watson. Foster revealed that, while the FA oversees the primary fines, clubs also enforce their own additional penalties.

Related Yellow Cards in the Premier League Explained: Suspensions and Cut-Off Points Explaining how yellow cards in the Premier League work, including suspensions, cut-off points and refereeing stats from the 2023/2024 season.

The costs associated with different types of bookings, suspensions, and infractions vary significantly depending on the severity of the punishment, with clubs only being permitted to fine a player a maximum of two weeks' wages. This dual-layered system reflects the seriousness with which both the FA and individual clubs approach player discipline, as the three went in-depth on the topic this week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player in Premier League history has accumulated more yellow cards than Gareth Barry, who picked up a total of 123.

Fines For Bookings and Red Cards

The fines range from £10 to £55, but club and investigated punishments can be a lot higher

The most intriguing detail from Foster's latest podcast episode is that the Premier League's initial fine for a yellow card is no higher than that in grassroots football. Tom Ochoa sparked this discussion by highlighting that the FA’s fining system is uniform across all levels of the game. Whether you're playing in a local Sunday league or the Manchester Derby, the fines for yellow and red cards are consistently the same.

Foster then explained that these fines are deducted from the player's wages, noting: "At the bottom of your payslip, you'll see an entry like 'FA charge' or 'yellow card' or something similar. The amount you pay remains the same. I remember, as a kid, being fined £7 for a yellow card, and while it has risen to £10 with inflation, the amount you pay is consistent across all levels."

Related What Every Card Means in Football Football uses several cards to discipline players — and we have outlined all of them.

Regarding the specific fines, it was revealed that a yellow card incurs a £10 penalty while receiving two yellow cards in a single game costs £35. A red card results in a £55 fine, though this can vary depending on the severity of the incident. For instance, actions such as elbowing, stamping, or biting attract the maximum fine and a three-match ban, whereas spitting results in a six-match ban but with the same financial penalty.

In addition to FA-imposed fines, clubs can levy their own penalties, which may result in deductions equivalent to up to two weeks' worth of wages. This is where things become more complex. According to Watson, a football coach, fines can vary significantly from club to club.

Some clubs only impose fines after a player accumulates a certain number of yellow cards, while others are more flexible depending on the circumstances of the card. For example, tactical yellow cards that have been instrumental in securing a point or more for the team might be overlooked. Below is the FA's fine sheet for yellow and red card offences.

Red & Yellow Cards: Offence Codes, Fines, Suspensions and Penalty Points (FA) Charge code Offence Fine Automatic suspension Penalty points C1 Unsporting behaviour: Adopting an aggressive attitude, Simulation, Dangerous Play, Foul Tackle, Goal Celebration, Handball, Reckless Play, Pushing or Pulling an opponent, Tripping, other Unspecified Behaviour £10 N/A 1 C2 Dissent £10 N/A 2 C2 (sin bin) Dissent (sin bin) N/A N/A 2 C3 Persistently infringing the laws of the game £10 N/A 1 C4 Delays the restart of play £10 N/A 1 C5 Fails to respect the required distance at a restart £10 N/A 1 C6 Enters or re-enters the field of play without the referee's permission £10 N/A 1 C7 Deliberately leaves the field of play without referee's permission £10 N/A 1 S1 Serious foul play £55 3 matches 5 S2 Violent conduct - further defined as: Head-to-head, Elbowing, Kicking, Stamping, Striking, Biting, or Other Unspecified Behaviour £55 3 matches 6 S3 Spitting £55 6 matches 7 S4 Denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goalscoring chance by deliberately handling the ball £35 1 match 3 S5 Denies an obvious goal-scoring opportunity to an opponent moving towards the player's goal by an offence punishable by a free kick or a penalty kick £35 1 match 3 S6 Use of offensive, insulting, or abusive language £45 2 matches 4 S7 Receives a second yellow card in the same match £35 1 match 3

Times Punishments Have Been Extended

Suarez and Cantona among those to be punished more heavily

In the Premier League, there have been notable instances where players have faced punishments exceeding the standard penalties for their infractions. This was something Foster's podcast also explored.

One of the most infamous cases involved Manchester United’s Eric Cantona, who in 1995 received a nine-month ban after his notorious kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace supporter. This incident went well beyond the typical suspension and fine for violent conduct, highlighting the league's commitment to addressing extreme behavior with heightened penalties.

Another significant example occurred with Luis Suarez, who faced a substantial 10-match ban in 2011 following being found guilty of racial abuse towards Patrice Evra during a match between Liverpool and Manchester United. This penalty was notably severe, reflecting the Premier League’s stringent stance on racism and discrimination, as well as its intention to deter such behavior with more than the usual sanctions.

Figures are courtesy of the Football Association. Correct as of 11-09-24.