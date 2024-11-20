Premier League teams have already been fined almost £1m in total, despite the fact we're just 11 games into the 2024/25 campaign. So far, players, managers, assistant coaches, sporting directors and even an owner have been hit with financial sanctions as the FA crack down on poor behaviour.

Whether it's for antics on the pitch or off of it, plenty of teams in the English top flight have been fined so far this season, with the total spread out among the sides coming in at £917,500. With a busy Christmas period on the way, though, it's hard to imagine the figure won't have risen to over £1m in the near future.

Which sides have been on the receiving end of the most fines, though? And in contrast, who have been the most behaved teams this season? Well, The Sun has revealed all as they compiled a list of each Premier League team and how much they've been fined so far this season. Let's take a look at the results below.

Premier League fines list 2024/25 Position Team How much they've been fined 1 Nottingham Forest £225k 2 Chelsea £190k 3 West Ham United £115k 4 Manchester United £82.5k 5 Bournemouth £75k 6 Southampton £75k 7 Leicester City £45k 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers £32k 9 Aston Villa £25k 10 Fulham £25k 11 Tottenham Hotspur £20k 12 Brighton & Hove Albion £8k 13 Liverpool £0 14 Ipswich Town £0 15 Manchester City £0 16 Everton £0 17 Arsenal £0 18 Newcastle United £0 19 Crystal Palace £0 20 Brentford £0

Top Six Teams

Nottingham Forest have been fined the most

While Nottingham Forest have had an excellent start to the season, far exceeding anyone's expectations and finding themselves sitting fifth in the league after 11 matches, they've also been the most misbehaved side in the division and have been fined £225k as a result. A large portion of that came during their 1-1 draw against Chelsea when Nico Williams pushed Levi Colwill and started a huge fracas between the two sides. They were fined £125k for the situation and then they were punished even further when owner Evangelos Marinakis spat at officials during a loss to Fulham. For their role in the aforementioned confrontation, Chelsea were fined £90k.

It's no surprise, then, that the Blues have received the second-highest total amount so far this season. Enzo Maresca's side have been forced to pay £190k in total throughout the campaign. They've had six or more players receive a card on three separate occasions, costing them a pretty penny. West Ham United are third at £115k, closely followed by Manchester United who have been fined a total of £82.5k so far. The Red Devils have had six or more players pick up a card on two occasions, with each earning them an extra £25k fine.

The last two sides in the top six are tied, with both Bournemouth and Southampton being fined £75k apiece throughout the season so far. A large portion of the latter's figure came from skipper Jack Stephens and his furious reaction to a red card against Manchester United which saw him fined £50k and banned for five matches.

Everyone Else Who's Been Fined

Including Tottenham Hotspur

There are another six sides who have been fined so far for their behaviour this season. First is newly promoted Leicester City, who have been hit with a total of £45k in sanctions throughout the first 11 matches. Below them on £32k is Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose sporting director, Matt Hobbs, was punished after he lost his cool over a refereeing decision. Both Aston Villa and Fulham have were fined £25k each.

Tottenham Hotspur have been fined £20k so far this season and Brighton & Hove Albion are the last team to have received financial punishment for their actions this campaign, being hit with an £8k sanction as they've gotten off to a very impressive start to life under Fabian Hurzeler.

Eight teams in the Premier League are yet to receive a single fine. Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have been on their best behaviour so far this season and that's shown in the fact they haven't been hit with a single financial punishment from the FA. There's still plenty of time left in the campaign to change that, but as of now, they've been model professionals.