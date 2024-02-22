Highlights Winning the Carabao Cup would mean more than just silverware for Chelsea, offering a glimmer of hope in a tough season.

The financial rewards for winning the Carabao Cup may seem small for top clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, highlighting their wealth.

Despite being favorites, Liverpool's history against Chelsea in cup finals shows that nothing is guaranteed in this weekend's match.

This weekend sees the first piece of major silverware in English football is up for grabs, as a stuttering Chelsea take on a rampant Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. Sunday's game will be the fifth domestic cup final the teams have faced off in and the third in as many years.

Both sides will be desperate to win for different reasons. For the Blues, not only would the win put a shining light on an otherwise dismal campaign, but it would also hand them a European spot that is, as of now, unlikely to be reached in the Premier League. For Jurgen Klopp's men, victory would mean that hopes of a quadruple remain as the German looks to depart Anfield in fairytale fashion.

Not only is pride on the line, but money is too. It has now been revealed just how much the victors will pocket come the final whistle. While for anyone else it would be a lot of money, for two of the wealthiest clubs in Europe, it's barely a drop in the ocean.

Carabao Cup winners to recieve £100,000

The losing finalist will receive half of that amount

According to a report from 90min, the winning finalists will receive £100,000. To put that into context, should Mauricio Pochettino's side be victorious, that prize money would pay off less than 0.1% of Enzo Fernandez's transfer fee to the London outfit. It is also a 95% decrease on what the winners of the FA Cup final would make, which currently stands at £2m.

As for the runners-up, they will be handed a mere £50,000 for their efforts. Not a bad consolation prize, but still not enough to cover a week's wage for most of the superstars that represent each team – the club's top earner, Raheem Sterling makes £325,000 per week.

The report also has a breakdown on how money has been distributed during each phase of the competition. Winning in the first round of the competition sees successful clubs make £5000, with every little helping the clubs in the lower half of the football league. The prize money increases incrementally up until the semi-final, with the teams who make it to Wembley earning the same amount as they did progressing from the quarter-finals.

Prize money for each round of the Carabao Cup Round Money First Round £5000 Second Round £7000 Third Round £10,000 Fourth Round £15,000 Quarter-Final £25,000 Semi-Final £25,000 Runners-Up £50,000 Winner £100,000

Oddly enough, though, Chelsea might actually be better off losing the final, as a triumph at Wembley could see them at risk of breaching UEFA's financial regulations. This is because they would then qualify for the Europa Conference League which would have an impact on how much they are allowed to lose every three years.

Chelsea vs Liverpool cup final history

Previous meetings see the sides level at 2-2

While recent form would tell you that the Reds are the strong favourites, history paints a closer tale. The two sides have met in four domestic cup finals in their history, with the scores being tied at two apiece. Chelsea won the first encounter in 2005, winning the then Carling Cup 3-2 in extra time. They also came out on top in the 2012 FA Cup final thanks to goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba in a 2-1 win.

Liverpool got their own back on two occasions in 2022. The two sides met in both the Carabao and FA Cup finals that year, with each game being eerily similar. Both finished at a stalemate after extra time, with Liverpool showing nerves of steel to win both penalty shootouts to take home the trophies.