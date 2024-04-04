Highlights Premier League referees could potentially earn up to £147,258 a year, a salary which is higher than the wages paid in all other top European Leagues.

La Liga pays the most to officials on average, as all referees are paid a fixed salary of £124,256.

MLS referees earn between £98,822 and £130,442 annually, which is a higher salary than those paid to Serie A, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga officials.

A lot of discourse around football nowadays is focused on pay. Players are paid obscene figures to represent their respective clubs – but the numbers behind how much officials are paid per year is often shrouded in secrecy.

Being a referee cannot be easy. Week by week, their gaffes are made into a mockery online, with many being called out by supporters. Officials are seldom given a week off in terms of online abuse and thousands rush to social media after a game to scrutinise a decision that has been made – it’s never-ending.

Even the players are sometimes enraged by the decisions made - as shown by Erling Haaland's furious reaction to Simon Hooper's controversial decision during Manchester City's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur. The financial package they receive on an annual basis is likely to make up for it though.

The Athletic have managed to obtain a full breakdown of how much money officials in Europe’s top five leagues – the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 – and Major League Soccer (MLS) are paid, including wages, fees and any bonuses they accrue for their level of performance. All figures have been cross-checked.

Premier League Referee Salaries

Officials receive bonuses dependent on performance

Officials that ply their trade in the Premier League do, in fact, have the potential to earn the highest annual salary – but what they take home on an annual basis does depend on their experience and rank. They are paid on what is called a sliding scale and pocket between three figures: £73,191, £105,257 and £147,258.

They also receive £1,116 per game as their participation fee, or £837 for serving as the video assistant referee. In addition, Premier League referees are paid bonuses, which is deciphered by their quality of work – more specifically, the number of ‘key match incidents’ they correctly call.

There are a total of 20 full-time professional Select Group One (SG1) referees in England, who are tasked with officiating Premier League matches. In their upper sub-category – the UEFA Elite referee category – are Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver, and they receive extra income for officiating games outside their domestic remit: European and international matches.

Premier League referees - Salary ranges Highest £147,258 Lowest £73,191

The Other Top Five European Leagues

La Liga the most lucrative European league on average

On average, referees in the Spanish top division, La Liga, are the most handsomely paid, commanding a fixed salary of £124,256. On top of their standard rate, they do receive an additional £4,205 match fee, or a smaller percentage of £2,102 per game if they are on VAR duty. They are also paid an additional £21,929 a year for image rights, since Wurth Group sponsors their refereeing attire.

This has not always been the case, however, with former international referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez suggesting that being an official in Spain used to be a ‘struggle’, with professionals having to balance refereeing with another job.

“We have only been the best paid for six years. We used to be sixth or seventh. It’s a struggle we started a long, long time ago. Before, in my time, we had to have another job. Now there is more professionalism and dedication. Now referees live and think about refereeing 24 hours a day.”

Similarly to the Premier League, referees in the German top tier are paid accordingly in line with their experience and level – but, overall, are paid much less than their English counterparts. If a referee has less than five years’ experience, they receive £52,977, but that figure can rise to £61,522 once they’ve passed the five-year threshold. Elite referees in Germany receive an eye-catching £70,067 every year.

A Bundesliga match fee of £4,784 is also pocketed by referees, with those manning the VAR systems getting an extra £1,794. Their severance fee – more commonly known as their retirement package – is up to two annual salaries' worth, but there are no extra bonuses for performance.

In Serie A, referees are paid a salary ranging from £76,954 to £77,345, with a match fee, also ranging between £3,420 to £3,437. For those on VAR, the match fee is between £1,453 and £1,461. In Ligue 1, France’s top flight, officials are paid between £66,716 to £67,058 as a standard salary, with an official’s match fee – between £2,865 to £2,880 – being added to their financial package. The match fee for an official on VAR is between £855 and £859.

In terms of their severance package, the figures are stark and are dependent on status and age – officials can be paid between £8,500 and £51,000 when the aforementioned factors are taken into consideration. France’s officiating system has been facing a barrage of scrutiny of late due to a breakdown in relations and trust between clubs and officials, while internal tensions have emerged too.

La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 referees - Salary ranges Salary ranges La Liga Bundesliga Serie A Ligue 1 Highest £124,256 £70,067 £77,345 £66,716 Lowest £124,256 £52,977 £76,954 £67,058

How Major League Soccer Referees Compare

Salary can rise to £130,442

While many may not think so, referees in the MLS do compare quite similarly to those officiating in Europe’s top five leagues, especially following the resolution of the recent pay dispute, which saw them not being used for fixtures at the start of the new campaign.

MLS officials are paid more handsomely than they were a month ago all thanks to a new contract between the PSRA, a labour union that represents the referees, and the PRO, an MLS-funded company that assigns and trains them.

For their first two years working in the league, officials – known as ‘probationary’ referees – pocket around the £67,568 mark in 2024. Those in non-probationary roles are paid on a sliding scale with their take home being based around the number of matches they’ve officiated across their MLS career. The most senior referees will now, thanks to the new contract, be paid generously between $125,000-$165,000 (£98,822-£130,442), which includes a guarantee of 15 match fees.

If officials take charge of in excess of 15 matches, their total earnings reflect that, while MLS referees also provide for pay increases on a yearly basis. The contract – which runs out in 2030 – suggests that a senior official who was making $165,000 (£130,242) in 2024 will eventually be taking home a grand total of $211,000 (£166,552).

MLS referees - Salary ranges Highest £130,442 Lowest £98,822

However, while MLS officials are paid well when they are able to oversee matches, even the league’s most senior officials are given a maximum of six months’ severance pay, while those who are less experienced are paid even less.

