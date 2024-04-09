Highlights The Rock returned to WWE for WrestleMania 40, teaming up with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Hollywood star made a reported $30 million for his return to the ring, securing ownership of his famous trademark 'The Rock' in the deal.

The Rock will now head back to Hollywood for the time being, but he planted seeds on Raw After Mania of a future feud with the new champion The American Nightmare.

The Rock recently made a triumphant return to WWE in order to help boost the storyline between his real-life cousin Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, but how much did it cost for the Superstar to return to the ring?

Returning just in time for WrestleMania 40, The People's Champion recently signed a deal that "provides for his promotional, licensing, and other services." The deal would also include full ownership of his famous trademark ‘The Rock,' which in hand led to his in-ring return against Rhodes and Seth Rollins at 'Mania.

WrestleMania 40 would be the Hollywood star's first proper bout since 2013, and according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, he was paid around $30 million upon joining the TKO board and agreeing to return to in-ring action.

The Rock's Return For WrestleMania 40

The Rock teamed with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

On his homecoming, The Brahma Bull would take on Cody Rhodes in a star-studded tag team main event on night one of WrestleMania 40, eventually beating The American Nightmare and WWE world champion Seth Rollins, alongside his partner Roman Reigns. Due to The Bloodline picking up the victory on night one, that meant the title match the following night between Reigns and Rhodes was a Bloodline Rules match.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Rock has had 855 matches with the WWE, winning 453 of them.

On night two of WrestleMania, The Rock's new nickname ‘The Final Boss’ would come out to play, bringing out Bloodline teammates Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to interfere in the match in order to help The Tribal Chief. During the match, The Rock would hit old foe John Cena, who came down to help Rhodes and co., with a Rock Bottom, before being hit with a Chokeslam by none other than The Undertaker.

Related The Rock, John Cena & The Undertaker Segment at WrestleMania 40 WWE played host to WrestleMania 40 and the main event saw The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and more all feature.

Cody Rhodes would, however, end up on top after his defeat the night prior, hitting a triple Cross Roads on Reigns, completing the WrestleMania 40 story and winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Even with The Rock’s defeat, he would steal the headlines. When asked questions about further matches, he would respond in a humble manner, stating: “There might be, I can’t elaborate more on that, we’ll see!”

The Rock's Ventures Outside of WWE

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most successful Hollywood actors of all time

Outside of wrestling, Johnson is known for his acting, taking a star role in the Jumanji films, the Fast franchise, and Central Intelligence. He would also go into voice-acting, best known for potraying the voice of Maui in the Disney princess hit film Moana.

For a man who has starred in dozens of Hollywood blockbusters, this sort of $30 million sum is nothing new. Between June 2019 and June 2020, the Samoan-rooted actor earned over $87.5 million just from movie roles, including Red Notice. He would also find success with his Under Armour clothing line ‘Project Rock’. These mega-earnings made him the highest-paid actor for the year of 2020.

Key statistic sourced from Cagematch.