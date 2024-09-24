Time-wasting can be one of the most frustrating things any football team can do. Watching your team fight tooth and nail to get a result while their opponent is doing anything they can to halt their momentum and run down the clock can be infuriating. On the flip side, when the roles are reversed and your team is winning, time-wasting is a necessary evil.

It's a universal thing and whether it's in the Champions League, the Premier League or the Saudi Pro League, teams can be spotted wasting time all over the globe. Now, a study conducted by Opta, via Daily Mail, has revealed the biggest time-wasters in the English top flight. In fact, it's revealed how much time every single team in the Premier League wastes on average in a game and there are some very surprising results.

Looking at how many seconds each team wastes when it comes to taking set-pieces such as goal kicks and corners, some of the names featured at the top and the bottom of the table are fairly obvious, but others are quite shocking reveals. Let's take a look at the full rankings.

Every Premier League team ranked by how many seconds they waste per game Rank Team Average seconds wasted per set-piece 1 Arsenal 31.8 2 Leicester City 31.7 3 Brentford 31.2 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30.8 5 Aston Villa 30.4 6 Everton 30.3 7 Chelsea 29.3 8 Brighton & Hove Albion 29.2 9 Nottingham Forest 29.2 10 Newcastle United 29.0 11 Ipswich Town 28.7 12 Manchester United 27.6 13 Bournemouth 27.5 14 Southampton 26.9 15 Fulham 26.4 16 Manchester City 25.4 17 Crystal Palace 24.4 18 Tottenham Hotspur 24.2 19 Liverpool 24.1 20 West Ham United 23.9

The Lowest Time-Wasters

West Ham United have the shortest delays

Despite a rough start to the 2024/25 campaign, West Ham United can at least take solace in the fact that they're currently wasting less time than anyone else in the Premier League on average when taking set-pieces. The Hammers take just 23.9 seconds when taking corners, free-kicks, goal-kicks and throw-ins. Not far behind them are Liverpool, with an average of 24.1 seconds, and Tottenham Hotspur with 24.2.

Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Fulham are also some of the teams who waste the least amount of time, taking 24.4, 25.4 and 26.4 seconds per set-piece, respectively. Their places at the bottom are a result of a number of things. West Ham and Palace have had poor starts to the season and neither have spent very long leading in games, so there's been no real need for them to try and run down minutes in any of their matches.

The likes of City and Liverpool have dominated to start the campaign and are usually comfortably ahead by the time a match wraps up. They don't often find themselves with their backs against the wall and under pressure, so they don't feel any need to waste time.

The Middle of the Pack

The likes of Manchester United and Ipswich Town feature here

In the middle of the pack, we have the likes of Manchester United and Ipswich Town. First, though, we have Southampton and Bournemouth in 14th and 13th, wasting 26.9 and 27.5 seconds per set-piece respectively. The Red Devils are next in 12th, with Erik ten Hag's spending 27.6 seconds on average before taking set-pieces. It's been a mixed start to the campaign for United, with just seven points out of a possible 18 to get the ball rolling.

Premier League new boys Ipswich Town are next up, with 28.7 seconds. They've had a rough return to the top flight and are yet to pick up their first win back in the big-time. Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Chelsea are all narrowly above the Tractor Boys. They spend an average of 29.0, 29.2, 29.2 and 29.3 seconds to take a set-piece respectively. There's a significant jump then, though, entering the top section of the table and the biggest time-wasters in the Premier League.

The Biggest Time-Wasters

Arsenal currently top the charts

Opta's study has revealed that Arsenal are the biggest time-wasters in the English top flight. Mikel Arteta's side have earned a reputation for playing structured, defensively sound football, but were accused of wasting time during their recent 2-2 draw against Man City. Those accusations have been vindicated by the fact that the Gunners take the longest time out of any team in the top flight to take set-pieces. They have delays of 31.8 seconds before taking corners, free-kicks, throw-ins and goal kicks. Their antics were on full display against Pep Guardiola's men, defending a lead with 10 men for the majority of the game before their hearts were shattered by John Stones in the 97th minute.

Narrowly behind them are Leicester City, who take 0.01 seconds less time than Arteta's men to take set-pieces. The Foxes haven't had a strong start to life back in the top flight and are yet to win a game this season. Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers aren't far behind Leicester. The pair take an average of 31.2 and 30.8 seconds respectively between set-pieces. They've had very different starts to the campaign, with the former picking up two wins in their opening five games and sitting 12th, while the latter have lost four of their first five matches and are currently dead last.

Rounding out the top section of the list are Aston Villa and Everton. Unai Emery's side spend 30.4 seconds before taking a set-piece, while the Toffees take 30.3. Their antics have led to very different results too, with Villa currently third in the league, while Sean Dyche's men have picked up just one point so far this season and have seen two 2-0 leads collapse already.

All statistics courtesy of Opta and accurate as of 24/09/2024.