Tom Aspinall has inadvertently revealed how much he was paid to be the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Aspinall is the current interim UFC heavyweight champion and weighed-in as the backup fighter should either Jones or Miocic pull out at the last minute. To be a backup fighter, you must go through the exact same fight camp and process as if you were going to be fighting on the night and, therefore, must be compensated for the physical and financial commitment.

Tom Aspinall's Vlog From UFC 309 Leaks Payment

A text message from UFC bosses was visible to see just how much Asp was paid to be backup

In a recent vlog posted to YouTube, Aspinall gave a look into the life of a backup fighter on fight night. He had to be ready to fight on as little as a few moments' notice, even as the main card of the fight was underway.

“You never know, do you," Aspinall stated. “We can’t be, we can’t be fighting now, it’s in like three hours.”

He openly admitted to struggling with the waiting around as he just wanted to be able to have an alcoholic drink and enjoy the event, but he was not able to do this by order of UFC co-founder Hunter Campbell.

Speaking to fellow UFC fighter Dan Ige, Aspinall said “Right, so we’re here in the VIP lounge at MSG, and I’m here with the short-notice man himself, Dan Ige, and we’re talking about fights on short-notice, Dan - am I allowed to have a beer?”

Ige famously stepped in at a few hours' notice to fight Diego Lopes at UFC 303.