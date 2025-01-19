It has been revealed the absurd amount of money Renato Moicano was given for his last-minute fight with Islam Makhachev on Saturday night’s UFC 311 card.

Money Moicano looked set to face off with American fighter Beneil Dariush on the undercard of last night’s card. However, a crazy series of events took place that led to the Brazilian instead facing off against the current UFC lightweight champion. This was because Arman Tsarukyan, who was originally meant to face Makhachev for the title, suffered a back injury late on Thursday night.

Not only did this mean Tsarukyan was unable to face off against the lightweight champion last night, but it also had dire consequences on his standing in the current UFC title picture, as Dana White went on record last night saying that Ahalkalakets will have to earn his next title shot, going on to claim: “You miss the opportunity sometimes, and he did.”

Tsarukyan also has a previous record of internal issues within the UFC locker room, being suspended for nine months following an altercation with a fan during UFC 300 in Las Vegas last year.

One fighter who did not miss the opportunity, however, was the one who went from fighting on the undercard, to challenging the current lightweight champion on the main card, all while getting paid big money to do it.

Islam Makhachev & Renato Moicano's professional MMA records (as of 19/01/25) Islam Makhachev Renato Moicano Fights 28 27 Wins 27 20 Losses 1 6 Draws 0 1

Renato Moicano's Promotion to Main Event Earned Him Big Bucks

According to reports, he took home a base of $250k