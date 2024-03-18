Highlights The Kings' offense has regressed significantly since last season, going from the best offensive efficiency in the league to the 13th.

Teams have adjusted to Sacramento's dynamic playstyle, hindering the Kings' scoring aptitudes both in the half-court and in transition.

The NBA is a talent-driven league, and the Kings' situation highlights the importance of adaptability.

In a league characterized by rapid changes, NBA teams often tend to overlook the element of continuity that remains vital to success. That can't be said for the Sacramento Kings – yet, they haven’t been able to build on their past success.

Sensation of the past season, where they set the record for most efficient offense in all NBA history, the Kings currently stand in sixth spot in the West and seem to have hit a glass ceiling in their second year under Mike Brown. Worse than that, they’ve regressed, going from the best offense in the league to only the 13th ranked offensive rating this season.

Sacramento Kings - Season-by-Season Stat Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 120.7 118.0 FG% 49.4 48.4 3P% 37.3 36.8 Offensive Rating 118.6 116.8

With the same eight players logging the most minutes across both seasons and the extensive sample size of 66 games, the Kings' struggles cannot be chalked up to roster changes, nor can they be attributed to mere shooting fluctuations or luck. The Kings have, plainly, gotten significantly less efficient.

No More Running and Gunning

Sacramento’s tempo hasn’t had the cutting-edge spark it once did

En route to a third seed finish in the West, the Kings took the NBA by storm with their frenetic pace and constant movement around their stars’ unique sets of skills. Powered by Sabonis’ grab-and-go aptitudes and Fox’s dazzling quickness, around 17.0 percent of the Kings possessions were sparked by a transition opportunity, which ranked third in the league last year.

This season, this number dropped to just 15.5 percent. After first being tormented by Sacramento’s effectiveness in fast-break situations, teams have become increasingly aware that the Kings’ machinery heavily relies on their capability to capitalize on open-floor opportunities – and they’ve acted accordingly.

Like Miami here, teams have stopped trying to crash the offensive glass against the Kings to instead focus on preventing fast-break outlets. Sacramento allows the fewest offensive rebounds in the league – certainly an indictment of how teams slowed down their pursuit of offensive rebounds against the Kings.

As a result, Sacramento’s offense lost a substantial part of its youthful and electric identity. More importantly, it forfeited the most rewarding looks within its arsenal, given that transition opportunities are statistically always valuable.

When a Driving Force Loses its Gravitational Power

Teams have adjusted to Sacramento’s dynamic philosophy

Taking advantage of transition opportunities was key to the Kings' offensive flow a year ago, however, Sacramento was arguably just as dominant in the half-court last season. Through constant movement, hand-offs galore, and a five-out configuration with Sabonis working as a hub at the top of the key, the Kings crafted a frighteningly efficient system that maximized all the complementary talents within the roster.

This season, their halfcourt scoring has decreased by over 4 points per 100 possessions compared to the previous season, dropping from the second-ranked offense to 12th. The main catalyst behind this regression being their recent inability to generate pressure at the rim and leverage driving lanes.

This shot chart comparison illustrates a shift in the distribution of rim attempts, with a portion now being allocated to short-midrange shots instead.

This trend has significantly worsened following the All-Star Break, with only 23.7 percent of the Kings' total attempts occurring at the rim in the subsequent 12 games. This isn’t a matter of a specific player reverting to the norm after having an outlier year, but rather teams adjusting to the Kings’ exhilarating playstyle. During their last matchup against Miami in late February, only 8 percent of their total attempts came at the rim – nearly the worst number by any team this season.

The savvy Heat did so by stunting aggressively to clog potential driving gaps, rotating early from the weak side, and dropping deep in the paint on Sabonis’ hand-offs. This game perfectly highlighted the extent to which the league has caught up to Sacramento’s profile, as the Kings were simply unable to create any leeway near the basket.

This decline in rim pressure has directly impacted what was arguably Sacramento’s greatest strength last season: their proficiency to draw fouls at a strong rate. Between their high-volume penetrations generated by the constant cutting and their stars’ very own adeptness at seeking contact, the Kings used to live at the line.

Their free-throw rate plummeted from 4th best in the league last season to fourth-worst this year. When you factor in that those attempts are viewed as the most efficient in basketball – each trip to the line yielding around 1.45 points-per-possession – you begin to grasp the concerning trends emerging for the Kings.

Talent Pays the Bills in Today's NBA

Kings’ season highlights stark reality of modern basketball

Could this offensive downturn have been foreseen? In a sense, absolutely.

Previously an assistant for the Golden State Warriors for six seasons, Mike Brown turned the Kings around by instituting an offensive philosophy revolving around movement shooting and spaced-out principles that heavily resembled the Warriors' playstyle.

Amid this scoring frenzy and the Kings’ success in emulating the Warriors’ offense surged an important debate last season; in a copy-cat league where newly found competitive edges instantly spread out across the league, why didn’t more teams try this Warriors scheme out?

Well, the 2023-24 Kings might serve as the perfect explanation. While such a system may yield success when coupled with precisely the right skillsets, sustaining that success requires a significant level of talent and, above all, optionality.

Sacramento Kings - 2023-24 Top Performers Category Domantas Sabonis De'Aaron Fox Malik Monk Keegan Murray Harrison Barnes Points 20.1 26.8 15.7 14.7 12.4 Rebounds 13.6 4.3 3.0 5.3 2.9 Assists 8.3 5.7 5.3 1.6 1.2 Field goal % 61.4 47.0 44.8 45.9 48.7 3-point field goal % 42.3 36.2 36.9 35.5 40.4

In other words, to play like the Warriors, you must not only find similar skillsets, but also a similar level and breadth of talent. Sacramento's case underscores the reality that in a league increasingly dictated by talent, game planning against a system is often easier than against the high-level, more versatile players of this league.

If a team manages to bind both of those driving forces, their chances of success are over the roof. When they don’t, a decline over time becomes inevitable. In today’s NBA, you’ll go as far as the talent within your roster takes you, and even then, only those who can adapt will live to tell the tale.

What's Next in Sac-Town?

Sacramento’s contending window is far from closed

Although a questionable fit at first glance, the relatively young Sabonis-Fox pairing has been nothing short of outstanding. They remain in the race for the fifth seed and are 10 games above .500 as of this writing. Along with the internal growth of sophomore Keegan Murray, De’Aaron Fox’s due return to form as a finisher should propel their offense back towards the higher marks in the league. Most importantly, they instilled a new breath into a city full of the bravest fans.

The Kings’ horizon might be limited by the very framework they’re built around, but their eagerness is beaming so strong that their aspirations remain all but dead. As teams have countered their upped tempo and twirling sharpness, adding talent and diversity will be Sacramento’s next quest.