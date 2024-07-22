Highlights The NBA's growing popularity leads to increasing revenue for players, fueling rising salaries.

Salaries have skyrocketed over the past 50 years, with 8-figure annual contracts becoming common.

New media rights deals are expected to further boost league revenue, leading to even higher player salaries.

As the NBA has blossomed into a global powerhouse, especially over the past 50 years, its popularity has soared to unprecedented heights. Fans can now witness the game's magic in over 214 territories and countries, and it is broadcast and streamed in over 60 languages, a testament to its global appeal and reach.

In the 1980s, the infamous feuds between Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics and Magic Johnson of the L.A. Lakers saved a struggling game that could have very well closed its doors by the end of the decade.

However, by the end of the 1980s, more tape-delayed games were moved to primetime television. The decade ended with four new expansion teams: the Charlotte Hornets , Minnesota Timberwolves , Orlando Magic , and Miami Heat . NBA superstars like Michael Jordan and Isaiah Thomas carried the league over the threshold into the 1990s with higher-than-ever viewership.

With the game's growing popularity, it is reasonable to believe that revenue would increase for the league, its teams, and its players.

Media Rights and Salaries

More revenue for the league means more revenue for the players

The NBA's exposure has grown substantially overall, though there were a few dips from one season to the next. However, it is still the most-watched sports league worldwide.

Despite the occasional fluctuations in viewership, NBA salaries have continued to climb over the past 50 years, a direct result of the league's growing popularity and the significant revenue influx from television networks. The players, who share in these revenues, have reaped the benefits of networks pouring cash into the NBA for broadcasting rights, a key factor in their escalating salaries.

With the recent Media Rights agreement that the NBA has signed this summer with Amazon, NBC, and Disney (ESPN/ABC), there is a palpable sense of anticipation for league revenues to skyrocket. This anticipation is further fueled by the prospect of players being compensated more than ever when signing new contracts, hinting at even more unbelievable salary trends in the future.

As a result, salary caps will continue to increase, as they have over the past five decades, which is a great indication of the NBA's financial health.

Brief Look at the 1970s and 80s

The league almost went bankrupt as teams tried to stay relevant

With inflation and the value of a dollar today compared to 50 years ago, salaries would have needed to increase. To a current NBA player, when he hears about how much players made in the 1970s and 80s, he thinks about the old stories their grandparents told them about working all day for eight dollars a day and walking uphill in the snow both ways to get to school. Imagine playing in the NBA in the 1970s.

Rookies in the early 1970s signed contracts for $15-$20-thousand a year, and the league's average salary was $35,000 (equivalent to $224,000 today). NBA salaries took an upward trajectory when the Milwaukee Bucks paid Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) over $250,000 a year. Before long, talented players, who were not even superstars, began to be paid six-figure salaries annually, almost bankrupting the league, as teams looked to stay relevant for title contention.

By the time we reached the 1980-81 season, the league witnessed an unprecedented move by a team owner: Jerry Buss of the Lakers, who signed Magic Johnson to a 25-year, $25 million contract. According to reports, after winning the 1986-87 Finals MVP, Johnson said in an interview that he was "underpaid."

To end the 1980s, All-Star Patrick Ewing of the New York Knicks was the highest-paid player in the league, making $2.8-$4.3 million from 1987-1990.

Top Salaries Climb over 8-Figures a Season

The league's popularity is at an all-time high, and its stars reap the benefits

We continued to see salaries take a jump in the 1990s. In the 1994-95 season, we saw Magic come back from retirement and sign a new contract with the Lakers, making $14.7 million annually. The next season, Patrick Ewing made $18.7 million. Then, in an unprecedented move, the Chicago Bulls signed Michael Jordan to over $30 million a year in the 1996-97 season and the following season as well.

Just a decade earlier, “His Airness” made between $630 and $845 thousand per season. That's an outrageous pay increase of 5253.97% in just ten short seasons.

By 2000, the average salary in the NBA was $3.1 million a season. Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Garnett were the highest-paid stars of the 2000s, making $20-28 million a season throughout the decade.

The average annual salary in 2010 was $4.9 million. In that decade, top salaries stayed relatively even until the 2013-14 season, when Kobe Bryant signed a contract with the Lakers that paid him over $30 million a year. By the end of the decade, Stephen Curry was getting paid handsomely by the Golden State Warriors at $40.2 million.

Salaries have almost doubled since 2010, with average salaries in the league exceeding $8 million a season this decade. Next year, in the 2024-25 season, Curry is expected to be the highest-paid player at $55.8 million a season.

With the league set to receive over $76 billion from media rights over the next 11 seasons and salary caps increasing from what is already nearly $200 million annually, we will see even more unbelievable contracts in the NBA's next decade. Can you imagine what the annual contracts will be in the next 50 years if the league continues to grow globally?