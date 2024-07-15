Highlights As is the same with any profession, nepotism does play a role in the NFL.

From ownership roles with franchises, to the players on the field, it's something that's prevalent every once in a while.

Here, we'll break down the role that Nepotism currently plays in today's NFL.

Nepotism can best be defined as the action of favoring your relatives, friends, or associates, when you are in power. While nepotism is rarely the sole reason for a person's success, it would be ignorant to act as if it played no part either.

It's been common throughout the world, for essentially all of human history. The basis of professional sports is against that idea, and things like the NFL Draft are meant to make it so that players enter the league based off their skill level, before anything else comes into play.

However, as is the same in just about every career or profession, nepotism always sneaks its way into things. With that in mind, another professional sports league, the NBA, has found itself at the center of these discussions recently.

Recently, LeBron James Jr., or Bronny, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. However, many fans don't believe that he deserves his role (or contract) with the team, and a number of basketball fans believe he was only drafted by the Lakers because of LeBron James' desire to play with his son.

In turn, that has sparked some of the conversation regarding nepotism in sports. Now, let's take a look at some other examples of nepotism in the NFL, ranging from ownership to the players themselves.

Where Does Nepotism Exist in the NFL?

From ownership groups, to the players on the field, nepotism is everywhere

In reality, the place in which nepotism is on display the most would likely be through front offices and ownership groups, as, those offices are run like Fortune 500 companies, which are more rife with nepotism than anything. The best example of that right now is the Dallas Cowboys. However, beyond that, nepotism can reach players on the field as well.

Players & Coaches That Have Benefited From Nepotism

Our first example is Frank Gore Jr. Frank Gore Jr. is the son of Frank Gore, who was one of the more consistently productive running backs in recent memory. His son spent some time at Southern Mississippi University in college, where he went on to have a solid collegiate career.

Frank Gore Jr.'s College Stats Stat Gore Jr. Games 47 Rushing Yards 4,022 Yards per Carry 5.3 Rushing TD 26 Receptions 75 Receiving Yards 692 Receiving TD 4

Gore Jr. would go undrafted in 2024, but quickly signed with the Buffalo Bills. Gore Jr. was impressive in college, and this is not to claim that he only got a shot in the NFL because of his father, because he's talented himself. However, the fact that he latched on quickly to a team his father played for just a few seasons ago is interesting. While Gore no doubt earned his spot in the NFL, there's little doubt that his name recognition gave him advantages that some not named after a Hall of Fame running back wouldn't have enjoyed.

Another player who benefited from nepotism is Marvin Harrison Jr, the son of Marvin Harrison, who had a legendary career in the league and is now enshrined in Canton. His son is obviously incredibly talented, and earned his chance to be in the league because of talent rather than his name, without a doubt. However, Harrison Jr. has already been treated like an elite wide receiver, although he's never set foot on an NFL field yet.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s College Stats Stat Harrison Jr. Games 38 Receptions 155 Receiving Yards 2,613 Yards per Reception 18.1 Receiving TD 31

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Although Marvin Harrison Jr. was considered to be far-and-away the best receiver in the class, he didn't exactly blow everyone away statistically. In 2023, Harrison finished outside the top-20 in the nation in both receptions and yards per reception, while finishing 10th in receiving yards, with 1,211, and third in receiving touchdowns, with 14.

Harrison was drafted fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals, which he deserved. He possesses a skill set that has the potential to develop into something truly special, so, like Gore, we're not taking anything away from him.

However, Harrison has been hyped up so much, to the point where he's being considered by some to be among the elite class in terms of receivers, despite having yet to play an NFL snap. While Harrison could very well develop into an elite player himself, the hype he received ahead of his rookie season could be a result of nepotism from the fans and media themselves.

There are also many and more examples of coaches putting their sons in positions to succeed within their organizations. Guys such as Kyle Shanahan, Mike Shula, and Steve Belichick may have great football minds, but they certainly benefited from entering an industry in which their fathers were already legends.

Heck, not even referees can refrain from using a little nepotism to help out their kids, as iconic and absolutely ripped former NFL referee Ed Hochuli's son, Shawn, is also an NFL referee now.

Cowboys' Ownership Group

At this point, if you follow the NFL in any regard, you likely already know who Jerry Jones is. As the owner of the Cowboys, arguably the most iconic team in the league (and the most valuable sports franchise in the world—though don't expect him to sell it anytime soon), he's become pretty well-known.

Now, Jones owns the Cowboys, but at this point, the team is essentially owned by the Jones family as a whole. Below Jerry is his son, Stephen Jones, who is the Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, and the Director of Player Personnel. There's also Charlotte Jones, his daughter, who is the Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. Finally, Jerry Jones Jr., his youngest child, is the Executive Vice President, and the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for the team. Talk about a family affair.

All of these people have one thing in common: they are all the children of Jerry Jones, the owner of the franchise. It's understandable that a parent would want to give their child a job. However, as the owner of the team, Jones gave the next three highest positions in the franchise to all three of his children.

That's rampant nepotism if we've ever seen it, and much more egregious than what the James' are doing in the NBA. Jones is far from the only example of this, however, as we've seen many up-jumped trust fund babies, such as Las Vegas' Mark Davis, become NFL owners over the years, as their industrious fathers pass the franchises down through their families.

Since these men ascend to the very top of the franchise pyramid or get a cushy executive gig from their parents, this form of nepotism is a little bit more insidious, as they are beholden to no one or operate in a job where it's difficult to gauge their overall impact on the franchise. Whereas players and coaches may get help from their families to acquire jobs, but need to produce results to actually retain those gigs.

The Raiders have been awful ever since the younger Davis ascended to the throne, but has anyone ever questioned his job security? If he had put forth such a performance as a coach or player, he would have been long gone by now, which illustrates the important differences here.

