Inter Miami CF have named Alberto Marrero as their new chief soccer officer, sources tell GIVEMESPORT, in another move to tweak the sporting structure.

Marrero, who previously worked for Atlético Madrid and Atletico San Luis, will take the lead as the club continue to add, and subtract, from their executive staff over the last 18 months.

This seat has proven volatile to hold in Inter Miami’s recent history. Marrero will be the third official CSO (plus one more unofficial head of the sporting structure) since the start of the 2024 season.

Well-respected sporting executive Chris Henderson held the gig for a few seasons, one constant of stability as the club dealt with transfer sanctions (that pre-dated Henderson’s arrival) before their transformation to a truly global club with the arrival of Lionel Messi . Last summer, with Henderson still sporting director, the club hired Raul Sanllehi to oversee soccer operations above Henderson.

Sanllehi said at the time that he was there to work with Henderson, though quickly took over his office in the Miami facility, sources say. Henderson departed in December to become Atlanta United sporting director. Along the way, chief scout Mark Prizant was also let go by Sanllehi, among other shakeups at the club over the last couple of years. Prizant has since taken a role with San Diego FC as assistant sporting director.

A month after Henderson left, Sanllehi was reassigned.

As first revealed by GIVEMESPORT in January, Sanllehi no longer oversaw sporting matters and was moved to oversee matters pertaining to institutional relations. At that time, Guillermo Hoyos was put in charge of first team sporting decisions.

Inter Miami provided a statement to GIVEMESPORT at the time saying the move was “pre-planned”.

Hoyos joined Miami as the club's academy director of methodology after Messi arrived. Hoyos first worked with Messi as a FC Barcelona academy coach and the pair have been tight ever since.

“He was my footballing dad," Messi said in 2010. "He’s helped me a lot since I came to Barça. He was always with me, showing me things and has brought me to where I am today, the first division. I’m grateful that he is my footballing godfather."

As for the structure now, it remains to be seen exactly how it works out in practice as Marrero settles in and gets started.

Marrero is now technically the head of the sporting structure, with Hoyos likely to have a lot influence as well. Director of player personnel Meghan Cameron and director of soccer operations and scouting Bernardo Loustalot are important members of the front office team too.

Inter Miami’s website still lists Sanllehi as the club’s president of soccer operations as of April 1, though that has not been the case in practice for two months. Hoyos is officially listed as sporting director, Henderson’s previous title.

Majority owner Jorge Mas plays an integral role as well, as he led talks to land Lionel Messi, as well as minority owner David Beckham. Former head coach Tata Martino held a lot of influence, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Mascherano did too. That’s normal for any soccer team.

Miami Project Has Been a Huge Success

No matter what changes, the club has been hugely successful in the whirlwind since luring Messi to America.

Miami immediately won the 2023 Leagues Cup with the debuts of Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. In 2024, they set a new league-record regular season point total (though fell in Round One of the playoffs) and have started 2025 impeccably under new manager Javier Mascherano.