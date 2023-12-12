Highlights The NFC South is in a three-way tie, and the Saints still have a chance to reclaim divisional dominance.

The division is plagued by bad QBs and coaching, resulting in a close race for the title.

Despite offensive inconsistencies, the Saints have a favorable schedule and a real chance to save their season.

With the New Orleans Saints currently in a three-way tie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, the future of the NFC South is completely up in the air. The four remaining games on the Saints' schedule are all conference matchups, including one showdown apiece with the Falcons and the Bucs.

Despite second-year head coach, Dennis Allen, and newfound QB, Derek Carr, drawing heavy criticism in recent weeks, the Saints are still in control of their destiny at 6-7. While the possibility of the organization making numerous changes in the off-season remains, hosting a playoff game in the bayou may be the only way to save some jobs in New Orleans right now.

NFC South's three-way tie

New Orleans has the chance to reclaim its divisional dominance

The NFC South is undoubtedly the worst division in the NFL right now; it is the only division whose current leader boasts a losing record. The Saints have talent all over the field, but cannot seem to overcome poor play-calling and lackluster QBs. The Falcons, much like New Orleans, have talent on both sides of the ball but lack the consistency and leadership that's needed to win. Lastly, the Buccaneers are trying to find their identity under the overperforming Baker Mayfield in a post-Tom Brady world.

Team: Wins Losses Division Record Conference Record PF PA PD MoV Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 7 3-1 5-4 262 270 -8 -0.6 Atlanta Falcons 6 7 3-1 4-5 251 269 -18 -1.4 New Orleans Saints 6 7 2-2 3-5 285 261 24 1.8

Bad QBs and even worse coaching have become the hallmarks of the NFC South. Factor in that each of these teams has essentially allowed the same number of points to opposing offenses this year, and you get the perfect recipe for an exciting three-way divisional race with four weeks remaining in the regular season.

Offensive inconsistencies hinder New Orleans

Inconsistencies in both scheme and on-field performances have slowed the Saints

Before the season, many expected the Saints to finish with one of the better records in the NFC. Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill was the most experienced signal caller on the schedule. After finishing 7-10 last season despite subpar QB play, many believed that the signing of Carr this off-season would be enough to put them over the top.

In reality, Carr's underwhelming debut in New Orleans has proven to be costly. In 13 games, Carr has amassed a measly 2,880 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. While he has at times shown glimpses of competency, he's also subjected the New Orleans faithful to some nightmarish performances. This is perhaps the first time in nearly 30 years that Saints fans have taken to booing their own team.

However, Carr is not the only one to blame for the Saints' offensive problems. Since New Orleans expanded Pete Carmichael's roll to include play-calling duties in 2022, they have averaged just 20.5 points per game.

The less-than-desirable scheme that often sees RB Alvin Kamara catch the ball several yards behind the line of scrimmage in short-yardage situations has caused numerous offensive drives to stall out. It's a very safe scheme that doesn't put pressure on Carr to make plays. However, if the Saints want to punch their playoff ticket, they will need to make some more plays on offense, and backup Jameis Winston could be the answer there.

The Saints' remaining schedule is favorable

Despite a disappointing season, the Saints still have a desirable final four weeks

While the Falcons and Buccaneers both hold tie-breakers over the Saints as a result of their respective victories over New Orleans earlier in the season, they will both have to face the Saints one more time in the closing weeks of the season. This essentially creates a "win, and you're in" scenario for New Orleans.

In Week 15, the Saints host the lowly 5-8 New York Giants. In Week 16, they travel across the country to take on the equally 6-7 Los Angeles Rams. Should the Saints survive that two-game stretch, they are left with a trip to Tampa in Week 16 before hosting the Falcons for their final game of the regular season.

Team Remaining Strength of Schedule Preseason Odds to Win Division New Orleans Saints .442 +118 Atlanta Falcons .365 +205 Carolina Panthers .500 +430 Tampa Bay Buccaneers .404 +875

Given that New Orleans initially opened as +130 favorites to win the division, it is entirely plausible that they are still able to save their season given the strength of schedule and the division matchups still remaining on their slate.

For this to happen, the aforementioned Carmichael will have to get creative. Star WR, Michael Thomas, won't be eligible to return until Week 16 at best, and second-year wideout, Rashid Shaheed, is hopeful for a return against New York but is not certain. This leaves the Saints with limited options in the passing game, though they still have Chris Olave and a resurgent Jimmy Graham.

What offensive changes need to be made for New Orleans

The Saints drafted WR A.T. Perry with the 195th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With restricted options in the passing game, the offense will need to feature a healthy combination of newcomers and veterans. The best way to do this would be to rekindle the schematic magic that Carmichael was partially responsible for during the Drew Brees era.

Kamara is arguably the best pass-catching back of this generation, so allow him to do just that. The Saints signed RB Jamaal Williams this off-season, but he has only seen double-digit touches twice this season. Williams shouldering more of the burden in the run game could allow Kamara to be more explosive with his receiving opportunities, akin to the days when Mark Ingram served a similar purpose.

Additionally, 6'5", 205-pound rookie WR A.T. Perry has at times seemed like the next reiteration of Michael Thomas. This situation has the potential to truly foster the "next man up" mentality in New Orleans. Perry had one target in Week 14, but it was good for the Saints' biggest play of the day, a 43-yard reception that landed them in the red zone. Carr may not fully trust Perry, but he needs to see more opportunities if the offense hopes to be productive with this depleted WR core.

Lastly, the quality of the offensive line is starting to turn around a bit, putting up four of their top six pass-blocking grades over the last five weeks, per Pro Football Focus. They started the season giving up four sacks in back-to-back games, but have allowed only six over the last four games. The Falcons are one of the better teams at pressuring QBs, so that pressure will have to be alleviated in order to win the division in Week 18.

While many have been disappointed by their form this year, there's just enough time left in the season for the Saints to come marching into the playoff picture. They've made the playoffas as 7-9 division winners before, and we all remember how that ended. There may just be a little black magic left down in the bayou after all.

