Highlights The role of running backs in the NFL has evolved to fewer carries per game for lead backs, with Derrick Henry being an exception.

The Titans have moved on from Henry and Pollard will take on the lead back role, fitting Callahan's pass-heavy scheme.

Pollard offers efficiency and versatility compared to Henry, with the potential for a 1A and 1B role pairing with Tyjae Spears.

The role of running back in today's NFL is far different from what it was in decades past. Offenses used to rely on their lead backs carrying the ball 30 times a game, while now it's a regular occurrence for a lead back to average between 15 and 20 carries per game.

Derrick Henry is a throwback to how teams used their running backs in the 1980s and 90s. Playing for the Tennessee Titans, he has led the league in carries in four of the last five years. The only year he didn't was 2021, when he played only eight games due to injury. He still had 219 carries that season for an average of 27.3 per game.

After eight seasons in Tennessee, Henry has signed with the Baltimore Ravens and will be donning new threads for the first time in his professional career. In light of his expected departure, the Titans signed running back Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million contract. There are significant differences between the two running backs' games.

Pollard Had a Fine Season in 2023

His efficiency took a dip with more playing time

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Pollard in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. The team didn't need a lead back, as they had taken Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall in 2016. Still, Pollard provided value immediately as a secondary back, chipping in 455 rushing yards as a rookie.

Over time, Pollard began to earn more playing time and had a career year in 2022, scoring 12 touchdowns and rushing for over 1,000 yards. After the season, the Cowboys let Elliott leave in free agency and committed to Pollard as their lead back in 2023.

Tony Pollard 2023 Statistics Stat Pollard Yards 1,005 Yards Per Carry 4.0 Rushing Touchdowns 6 Receptions 55 Receiving Yards 311 Receiving Touchdowns 0

Pollard had a solid year in 2023, starting all 17 games and producing 1,316 combined yards with six touchdowns. However, as he got more work, some of his efficiency dipped. The new Titan only gained 4.0 yards per carry last year, well below his career 4.8 average.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tony Pollard saw his 2022 numbers take a hit when assuming the role of lead back. Pollard averaged 5.2 yards per carry in 2022 compared to 4.0 last season, and 9.5 yards per reception in 2022 compared to 5.7 yards per reception last season.

While Pollard caught a career-high 55 passes, they were mainly of the short variety. His 5.7 yards per reception last season was below his career 7.5 yards per reception average.

With the Titans, Pollard will team with Tyjae Spears, who the team drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. Spears played a similar role to the one Pollard did early in his Cowboys career. The rookie was primarily used on third downs for Tennessee and caught 55 passes for 385 yards. The Titans will be able to use the two backs somewhat interchangeably.

Henry Is a Far Different Back Than Pollard

The Titans are turning the page with new head coach Brian Callahan

For most of Henry's Titans career, his head coach was Mike Vrabel, who had no problem running the ball 35 times a game. The duo fit perfectly together as Henry wore opposing defenses down, and Vrabel's defenses kept the score low.

New head coach Brian Callahan will do things a little differently. Callahan was previously the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, and he loves to throw the ball. The team was in the top ten in the league in passing attempts in both 2022 and 2023, throwing the ball more than 600 times in both seasons.

Henry is built unlike almost any other running back in the league. At 6'3" and 247 pounds, the running back is built more like a linebacker. Despite his massive size, Henry still ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds. He excelled at beating up on defenses for all four quarters and then springing a long run against a gassed opponent.

Derrick Henry 2023 Statistics Stat Henry Yards 1,167 Yards Per Carry 4.2 Rushing Touchdowns 12 Receptions 28 Receiving Yards 214 Receiving Touchdowns 0

Pollard's style is more efficient and explosive. Averaging 4.8 yards per carry for his career, the running back can slash through a defense and find creases for significant gains. A talented pass catcher, Pollard is also capable of making big plays in the air.

While his explosiveness was toned down with a more significant workload, the Titans could be looking to treat him and Spears more like a 1A and 1B.

Running backs aren't treated fairly in the NFL these days. Henry was a warrior for the Titans and his reward is to be replaced by a younger model. Despite his age, Henry can still punish a defense. According to Pro Football Focus, he averaged 3.32 yards after first contact last year, one of the best figures in the league.

Thanks to being paired with Elliott for several seasons, Pollard is experienced but also has less tread on his tires than a typical soon-to-be 27-year-old running back. The former Cowboy has a similar skill set to Joe Mixon, who was Callahan's lead running back for all of his time in Cincinnati. Expect Pollard to be used in a similar fashion to how Mixon was used with the Bengals.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.