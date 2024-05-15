Highlights Creating the 272-game regular-season NFL schedule involves juggling many factors, including stadium conflicts, travel, the league's broadcast partners, and more.

The NFL generates hundreds of thousands of possible schedules before settling on the final edition that's released each spring.

The NFL's scheduling formula ensures that each team plays the other 31 at least once in a four-year period.

There are a lot of factors that come into play when creating the 272-game regular-season NFL schedule.

While there's a specific formula that determines every team's opponents each year, which we'll get to in just a moment, schedule makers may have to work around other events taking place at or near any given stadium, which is why teams are contacted months before the official schedule is released to determine any conflicts that may arise.

The NFL's six broadcast partners (CBS, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, ESPN, and Prime Video) must all be considered, as each obviously wants the best matchups on its network to attract the biggest audiences.

The international games have to be considered. Bye weeks and travel have to be planned out to ensure competitive equity. The list goes on and on, which is why the schedule makers generate hundreds of thousands of possibilities before settling on the final edition that's released every spring.

As for the formula that generates a team's opponents, which has been in place since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, that's actually the easiest part of the process.

How the NFL Schedule Is Created

The NFL's scheduling formula ensures that each team plays the other 31 at least once in a four-year period

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL, of course, is split into two conferences, the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC), each of which has 16 teams. Each conference is then split into four divisions containing four teams each: East, North, South, and West.

Each NFL team plays 17 regular-season games over an 18-week period with every franchise getting one bye week. Given the odd number of games, the conferences alternate years when they host nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games. All NFC teams will host nine regular-season games in 2024, while all AFC teams will host eight.

As for how the specific 17-game NFL schedule works for each team, here's how that breaks down:

Six games against every other team in the division — two per team; one at home and one on the road

Four games against teams from a specific division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle; two at home and two on the road

Four games against teams from a specific division in the opposing conference on a rotating, four-year cycle; two at home and two on the road

Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions within the same conference based on the previous season's standings; one at home and one on the road.

One game against a team from a division from the opposing conference on a rotating, four-year cycle that the team isn't already scheduled to play based on the previous season's standings.

As the Kansas City Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, we'll use their 2024 opponents as a specific example to break down the formula.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how the NFL schedule is made.