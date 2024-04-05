Highlights Texans GM Nick Caserio faced challenges, molded a roster, and positioned his team to compete for championships.

Key acquisitions include Tunsil, Stroud, Anderson, Mixon, and Diggs, all of whom elevate Houston's potential.

Team success and ambitious moves under Caserio show the Texans are aiming for a Super Bowl sooner rather than later.

In 2023, the Houston Texans were one of the best stories in football.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud dazzled with one of the best freshman QB seasons ever, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and guiding his team to a playoff victory. On the opposite side of the ball, fellow rookie Will Anderson Jr. won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and looks like he will be on the fast track to becoming one of the elite edge rushers in the NFL.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans deserves a ton of credit for what his team accomplished in his first season as the captain of the ship, and he played a big role in fostering a winning culture and setting standards within the organization.

General Manager Nick Caserio also deserves immense plaudits for building the team in his image, as well as using trades, the NFL Draft, and free agency to turn the Texans' roster around. He didn't inherit much, and he came to town at a volatile time in 2021, but through good decision-making and elite player evaluation, his team could become the main foil for the Kansas City Chiefs and their AFC supremacy very soon.

What Caserio Inherited in Houston

The Watson Scandal

Shortly after being hired, Nick Caserio found himself having to deal with a shocking scandal. Then Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations, and would ultimately sit out the 2021 season after leading the league in passing in 2020. The QB had been in the midst of protracted contract negotiations with Houston at the time and had already been planning to hold out.

After the season, the Texans made it known that they wanted to move on from Watson, and the following spring they traded him for a haul to the Cleveland Browns, who gave Watson a fully guaranteed contract.

In turn, the Texans received a massive haul including back-to-back first round picks for 2022 and 2023, as well as additional fourth round picks for 2022 and 2024 and a 2023 third round pick. This move freed the Texans from the shadow that Watson had cast upon them for over a year, and also set their future in motion.

The Texans would win only four games in 2021, and three in 2022, showing just how talent-depleted the roster was. Caserio had his work cut out for him, but he did have a significant advantage compared to other bad teams. In 2019, the Texans acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil via trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Following the trade, Tunsil made the Pro Bowl in 2019, 2020, and 2022, showcasing that he is one of the best left tackles in the game. During the 2023 offseason, the Texans had a decision to make, pay Tunsil, or move on. The cap hit would be high, but Caserio saw the value in having an elite blind side protector and rewarded Tunsil with a three-year, $75 million dollar deal.

With their protection set, it was time to look toward the 2023 draft.

2023 NFL Draft

During the 2023 NFL Draft Caserio made his mark in grand fashion

Heading into the 2023 Draft, the Texans held the second overall pick and the 12th selection in the first round (via the Watson trade with Cleveland). With the second pick, the Texans selected Stroud, and just like that, they had their franchise quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: For the second straight year, teammates won the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards, with C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. winning for the Texans in 2023, and Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner doing the same for the Jets in 2022. The only other time that happened was in 1967, when Detroit Lions teammates Mel Farr and Lem Barney won the very first iterations of these awards.

That pick was expected, but what followed wasn't.

Moments later, the Texans traded with the Arizona Cardinals, moving from 12th back up to the third pick, where they selected Anderson. It took plenty of draft capital, but in just under 30 minutes, the Texans had acquired two franchise cornerstones.

Texans 2023 Rookie Impact Player Pos. Draft Pick 2023 Snaps (%) 2023 Stats C.J. Stroud QB No. 2 968 (85.4) 4,108 yards, 23 TD, 100.8 rating Will Anderson Jr. Edge No. 3 630 (55.3) 45 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 10 TFL, 22 QB Hits Tank Dell WR No. 69 494 (43.6) 47 receptions, 709 yards, 7 TD, 15.1 y/r

Later in the draft, Caserio took the speedy Tank Dell, giving Stroud his first weapon, and setting the stage for the success they found in 2023. Not to mention that Caserio's first-round pick in 2022, CB Derek Stingley Jr., has also turned into a key contributor, finishing fourth in the NFL with five picks last year.

Adding Talent On Both Sides

This offseason, Caserio made big waves on offense and defense

After the Texans newly found success during the 2023 season, Caserio wasted no time in adding to the roster. A flurry of moves drew league-wide attention, as the GM shored up a running game whose 3.7 yards per carry in 2023 were fourth-worst in the NFL by trading for a Pro Bowl running back in Joe Mixon for nothing but a seventh-round pick.

In free agency, Caserio was all about plugging the holes in a defense that was 23rd against the pass in 2023. After seeing their 2023 sack leader, Jonathan Greenard, sign with the Minnesota Vikings, Caserio went full petty mode, swiping Minnesota's 2023 sack king, Danielle Hunter, to replace Greenard.

They also signed double-digit sacker Denico Autry to a multi-year deal to give themselves a nice edge rotation between him, Hunter, and Anderson. Houston also lost their top tackler, Blake Cashman, to, you guessed it, the Vikings, so they went out and snapped up Azeez Al-Shaair on a nice deal after the veteran impressed with 163 tackles for the Tennessee Titans in his first full year as an NFL starter.

Key Texans 2024 Additions Player Age Method Contract 2023 Starts Danielle Hunter, Edge 29 FA 2-year, $49M 17 Azeez Al-Shair, LB 26 FA 3-year, $34M 17 Joe Mixon, RB 27 Trade 3-year, $25.5M 17 Stefon Diggs, WR 30 Trade 1-year, $22M 17 Denico Autry, Edge 33 FA 2-year, $20M 14 Folorunso Fatukasi, DT 29 FA 1-year, $3M 16 Jeff Okudah, CB 25 FA 1-year, $6M 9 Tommy Townsend, P 27 FA 2-year, $6M 17

Even with all of those notable moves, it wasn't until early April that they made their blockbuster move, acquiring perennial Pro Bowl talent Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills for a second round pick in 2025.

Diggs has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL since he was traded to Buffalo from Minnesota (they keep popping up, huh), with his 445 catches topping the league over that span. Six straight 1,100+ yard seasons overall, with four Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro teams in Buffalo put him in the upper echelon of receiver talent.

With Buffalo in financial straights, the trade of Diggs capped off an offseason of change for the Bills, but it also might have created serious AFC contenders in the Texans.

The Diggs trade, as well as nearly every other move Caserio has made during his tenure, is an absolute win for the entire organization. Stroud has the potential to become one of the best quarterbacks that the game has ever seen, and now he has a true number one wide receiver that just so happens to mirror the young QB's strengths perfectly.

The Final Verdict

Caserio has built a team ready to win now

Some general managers build teams to win games, some build teams to make the playoffs, and some build teams to compete for championships. After a few tumultuous seasons, the Texans' win in the Wild Card round of the postseason against the No. 1 defense in the league was a sight to see, but judging by the way Caserio is positioning the team, they are looking for rings, not just playoff wins.

What Caserio has been able to accomplish in such a short period of time is nothing short of remarkable, and it shows his commitment to turning the Texans into Super Bowl contenders.

Notable Texans Additions Under Caserio Player Age Achievements Year Acquired Method Nico Collins, WR 25 1k-Yard Season 2021 Draft Derek Stingley Jr. CB 22 5-INT Season 2022 Draft Kenyon Green, OG 23 Starting G 2022 Draft Jalen Pitre, S 24 HOU 2022 TKL Leader 2022 Draft C.J. Stroud, QB 22 OROY 2023 Draft Will Anderson Jr., Edge 22 DROY 2023 Draft Juice Scruggs, C 24 Starting C 2023 Draft Tank Dell, WR 24 7 TD in 11 G 2023 Draft Dalton Schultz, TE 27 Starting TE 2023 FA Shaq Mason, OG 30 Starting G 2023 FA Danielle Hunter, Edge 29 4x Pro Bowl 2024 FA Azeez Al-Shair, LB 26 TEN 2023 TKL Leader 2024 FA Joe Mixon, RB 27 1x Pro Bowl 2024 Trade Stefon Diggs, WR 30 4x Pro Bowl 2024 Trade Denico Autry, Edge 33 11.5 Sacks in 2023 2024 FA Tommy Townsend, P 27 1x 1st-Team All-Pro 2024 FA

The Texans and Caserio will still have eight selections in the 2024 draft, including three between picks No. 42 and No. 86. However, due to the trade to get Anderson (Arizona has their No. 27 pick) and their draft pick trade with, once again, the Vikings (Minnesota has their No. 23 pick), earlier this offseason, they do not have a first round selection.

Caserio has a loaded starting lineup, but now he must continue to grow the Texans roster and sand off the rough edges as they make their case as the next juggernaut in the AFC.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.