The men's Paralympic swimming event was plunged into chaos on Sunday as a medal hopeful was disqualified after being deemed to have broken an obscure rule. Confusion reigned as Australian Ahmed Kelly was briefly kicked out of the men's 150m medley SM3 yesterday, despite finishing second in his heat.

The 32-year-old, who is part of a 30-person contingent from Down Under competing at the Games - was crestfallen to learn that he faced expulsion, just minutes after seemingly advancing to the final. He had chased home compatriot Grant Patterson in the race.

Officials made their initial ruling after deeming that double amputee Kelly - who is missing both legs and both arms below the elbow - had used an illegal stroke during the event. Competitors can use any stroke they wish in the freestyle leg of the medley, except for backstroke or breaststroke. Lawmakers accused Ahmed of using the latter.

While most athletes use a front crawl during the freestyle portion, Kelly favours a butterfly stroke - which can look very similar to breaststroke to the untrained eye. Unwilling to accept that their athlete would have made the error he was accused of, coaches from Swimming Australia immediately launched an appeal into the decision.

Why Ahmed Kelly was Allowed Back Into the Men's 150m Medley SM3

The Iraqi-born competitor ultimately secured a silver medal in the final

Thankfully for Kelly, the Australian team won their appeal after clearing up the source of the misunderstanding. Explaining the reasons behind the drama, fellow Aussie swimmer Annabelle Williams told Channel Nine News:

"Now the good lawyer in me went to the rules and the definition of freestyle is that you can perform whatever you want, as long as it's not backstroke or breaststroke. You can do whatever strokes you like; freestyle or double-arm butterfly. Ahmed had performed double-arm butterfly, and so I can't understand why that rule seems to have been in breach."

Williams was also adamant that Kelly had swum each leg of the race using the correct strokes: "Swimming strokes in the incorrect order. He definitely didn't do that.

"There's video footage of him swimming the first lap on his back, the second lap doing breaststroke, and the third lap the double-arm butterfly. That is absolutely permissible when you're swimming freestyle."

Having won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020, Team Australia's decision to fight the initial disqualification gave their man another chance to pursue glory. It was one he did not pass up.

Taking his rightful place in the final, Kelly secured his second Paralympic silver as Germany's Josia Topf powered to gold. Australia was well represented on the podium, though, as Grant Patterson took home bronze.

Kelly has the chance to double his medal haul from the Games when he competes in the men's 50m backstroke final on Monday. This time around, he'll be hoping for a less controversial race in the French capital.