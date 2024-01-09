Highlights The addition of OG Anunoby has significantly improved Jalen Brunson's playmaking, leading to impressive stats and a Player of the Week award.

The Knicks have outscored opponents by a large margin when Anunoby is on the court, showcasing his impact on both ends of the floor.

Anunoby's playstyle has helped open scoring chances for his teammates and has added a new dimension to the Knicks' offense, improving their overall efficiency.

The New York Knicks have been on a roll, with four straight wins since making the deal to send RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for a package headlined by OG Anunoby.

It was quite a big move for the franchise to make, moving on from their former third overall pick in 2019 in favor of a player who is known throughout the league as an excellent two-way wing who can have make significant contributions on both sides of the ball.

After just over a week of playing with Anunoby, the Knicks look much better than before and there are several reasons why.

Anunoby complements Brunson's playmaking

Brunson earns East's Player of the Week following trade

If a team is going to make a trade to improve their roster by a big margin, they also have to make sure that their best player does not regress as a result. It's safe to say it has worked out for Jalen Brunson between him and his newest teammate.

The addition of Anunoby has not only brought a new dynamic, but has ignited a remarkable surge in his performance. Over the past four games following Anunoby's arrival from Toronto to New York, Brunson has surged to an impressive stat-line, averaging 27.3 points and 9.3 assists per game with a shooting efficiency of 47 percent.

Brunson’s stellar displays during that stretch also earned him Eastern Conference Player of the Week, his second Player of the Week award this season and the third for the Knicks overall.

Jalen Brunson – 2023-24 Statistics Categories Before Anunoby Trade After Anunoby Trade Points 25.9 27.3 Assists 6.0 9.3 Rebounds 4.0 3.3 Field goal % 47.2 47.0 3-point field goal % 44.6 37.1 Free throw % 81.5 100.0

The one aspect that has massively improved for Brunson is his playmaking, rising from 6.0 assists per game to 9.3. Anunoby's ability to space the floor has opened a fruitful number of opportunities for Brunson, whether it's him scoring the ball or finding the open man more frequently than he was doing before.

Knicks overwhelming opponents with Anunoby on the court

Outscoring opponents by 21.3 points

Not only has Anunoby passed the eye test with how he's helping the Knicks win games, he's also been massively successful on the analytical side.

For starters, he has the best plus/minus rating when he's on the court, and it's not even close, with New York outscoring opponents by an eye-opening 21.3 points. Brunson, Julius Randle, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein are only doing so in the single-digits.

New York Knicks - Starters Plus/Minus Player +/- OG Anunoby 21.3 Jalen Brunson 3.1 Julius Randle 3.3 Josh Hart 4.1 Isaiah Hartenstein 4.5

Obviously, Anunoby has only played four games for New York, so it's a small sample size to take with a grain of salt. It is unlikely the Knicks will be constantly outscoring opponents by 20 points with Anunoby's presence, especially against the better teams in the league.

The 26-year-old is making his impact felt on the defensive end, as expected. The Knicks' 103.1 defensive rating over the last four games leads the NBA over that span, and is a 10-point improvement over their season average of 114.2, which ranks 15th.

Anunoby has brought his intense perimeter defense to New York, averaging 1.5 steals and 3.3 deflections per game since his arrival. Opponents are only shooting at a 46.5 percent clip when guarded by Anunoby over the last four games.

However, this start with the talented wing displays an astounding boost to a Knicks team that was in need of balance on both offense and defense.

Knicks offense flowing well

Greater shot distribution between starters

The biggest difference between Anunoby and Barrett is the way they play the game, particularly on offense. Anunoby is one that provides plenty of length on the wing, showcasing himself as a dangerous perimeter threat, but one that is probably most effective playing off the ball.

When it comes to Barrett, he needs the ball in his hands to create shots, and with his shooting ability being streaky at times, held back the Knicks' offense from reaching its true potential.

There were multiple instances where he would put up a big performance then follow that up with a struggling display the following game, an area which is key to his development as a young player but one that lowers the Knicks' ceiling, prompting them to make the trade when they found the opportunity to do so.

RJ Barrett vs OG Anunoby - Statistics since Trade Category RJ Barrett OG Anunoby Minutes 31.5 34.5 Points 21.0 12.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.3 Assists 3.0 1.3 Field goal % 53.8 48.7 3-point field goal % 52.6 37.5

It also helps New York that Anunoby doesn't take as many shot attempts as Barrett does. The former only puts up 9.8 shots per game, a significant contrast to the latter's 14.9 in his time with the Knicks.

This has opened up more scoring chances for the team's supporting cast, seeing players such as Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein, Quentin Grimes, and Miles McBride get their time to shine with the ball in their hands throughout the game.

The turn of the new year has shined on the Knicks, earning solid victories over potential playoff teams Minnesota and Philadelphia while making easy work against Chicago and Washington, winning by a combined margin of 74 points against those teams.

It may or may not be possible for the Knicks to rise as high as the top-three of the Eastern Conference alongside Boston and Milwaukee, considering they still have a long ways to go with the many games they have on their schedule. Despite that, they should feel very confident with how they have started by getting Anunoby, who has been a seamless fit into head coach Tom Thibodeau's system.