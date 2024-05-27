Highlights Oleksandr Usyk has launched a desperate plea to keep a hold of his undisputed title following his win over Tyson Fury.

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk has launched a desperate plea to keep a hold of his undisputed title following his win over Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King.'

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Usyk's decisive moment came in the ninth round when he landed a number of stinging shots - which appeared to nearly knock Fury out. The Brit was left dazed on the canvas and was saved by the bell, with many believing that the contest should've been stopped.

Despite victory for the Ukrainian, however, there may be one more twist in the tale. "The fight of the century" may end with Usyk losing one of the titles he fought so hard to win.

Oleksandr Usyk Ignites Talks to Keep IBF Title

The rematch with Fury could now be for the undisputed title

It was recently revealed that the Ukrainian would likely be stripped of the belt by the IBF for his rematch with Fury, due to the fact that Filip Hrgovic is a mandatory challenger - who first earned the spot two years ago.

Hrgovic is scheduled to face Daniel Dubois on the 1st of June and there was some possibility that the vacant IBF world title might be on the line.

The winner of that bout will face off against Anthony Joshua in September at Wembley Stadium, with 'AJ' eyeing up his own route to the IBF title.

That said, a huge spanner has been thrown in the works. IBF president Daryl Peoples confirmed to Lance Pugmire that Usyk has requested to keep the belt in a major blow to Hrgovic, Dubois and AJ's title hopes.

Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas recently told BoxingScene: “We’re waiting for a decision to be made. I think it’s more important for Tyson Fury now, not for Oleksandr.

“Oleksandr, of course, is a two-time unified [champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight] and if the next fight is just for the three belts, I don’t think it’s going to be fair for either of the two guys. Either Tyson Fury or for Oleksandr. But as far as importance, I think it’s more important for Team Fury to get this title.

"Imagine if Fury wins – he’s not going to be undisputed, so he is losing the chance. The rematch, the clause, was so both guys had the chance to be undisputed. I hope the IBF are going to make the right decision.”

Frank Warren Confirms Rematch Will Happen

It looks set to take place in Saudi Arabia again

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Turki Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Speaking to ESPN, His Excellency called Fury vs Usyk the "crown jewel of his efforts" to rebuild the sport of boxing and declared that he plans to stage the rematch on either the 12th or 13th of October this year.

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren has revealed that a rematch between the pair "will be announced in due course.'' The 72-year-old said via BBC Sport: "There will be a rematch. I think it will be better than the original fight.

"They both know each other, they've shared the ring and they'll be looking to use what they've gained from the fight as an advantage to beat their opponent."

The promoter went on to add that the belts aren't a crucial motivation to get his client back in the ring as he looks for revenge. "Of course, he [Fury] wants to win and he's got to win," Warren said.

"He's only asking for the rematch because he thinks he can win. He believes in himself and it would cement his legacy. Everyone out there thinks Usyk is the best out there so let's see what Tyson does. He rang me and he said he wants the rematch so here we are."