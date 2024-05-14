Highlights Usyk sparred more than 250 rounds to prepare for Tyson Fury.

Many of those rounds were sparred with fighters recruited on the 'Ready To Fight' App.

The platform allows fighters from around the world to connect and arrange to train together.

Oleksandr Usyk went to impressive lengths to find sparring partners who could imitate Tyson Fury ahead of their world heavyweight title unification clash this weekend. The Brit, who stands just a shade under seven feet tall, is no ordinary heavyweight and presents a number of unique challenges to his opponents.

Fury will tower above Usyk when they meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday - and will also enjoy a significant reach advantage in the ring. Ahead of the biggest fight of his professional career, Usyk was determined to commit to an intense training regime. Per The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old racked up more than 250 rounds of sparring. Typically, these rounds would be three-and-a-half minutes long with just a 20-second rest period.

An App Created By Usyk Has Been Key to Fury Training Camp

The 'Ready To Fight' app has helped identify ideal sparring partners

Finding sparring partners to replicate the man mountain that is Fury was never going to be an easy task, which is why Team Usyk created an app named 'Ready To Fight'. The app has been called the world's first social platform for professional boxing and was launched by Usyk last year. According to Usyk's manager, Sergey Lapin, Ready to Fight has played a pivotal role in Usyk's training camp.

"It's become significantly easier to find sparring partners since we launched Ready to Fight. Instead of calling 100 contacts trying to organise everything. Now everything is all in your phone. You have direct access to a manager or a fighter and everything is transparent. The vast majority of Usyk's sparring partners were actually found through the app. They have come from different countries all over the world. We don't have a connection to for example, Africa, which we've had a few sparring partners from."

Lapin continued: "Without the app it would have been hard to find guys with the same weight and height as Fury. Of course, there are still guys who Usyk sparred before that came into camp this time as well. The vast majority was found through the app.”

The revolutionary app even utilises AI technology to match with the best-suited fighters based on the parameters given within the app. This was evidently useful for Usyk as there are very few fighters of a similar build to 'The Gypsy King'.

Related Boxers Make Predictions for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk A whole host of boxers have made their predictions for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, and after 15 votes, there's a clear winner.

As crucial as the app has been in helping Usyk prepare to face Fury, he also believes that the Ready To Fight platform could prove a helpful springboard for young fighters around the world.

"As a world champion who started his journey from humble beginnings, I am intimately familiar with the challenges that await young athletes along the way. Such a platform can democratise our sport and open doors for talented boxers from all over the world, wherever they live, whatever their background and financial means."

It will be interesting to see if the app kick-starts the career of some budding fighters if they are to spar well against professionals with the right eyes watching in the camp.

Usyk Says Win Over Fury Would Not Be Biggest of His Career

While his upcoming bout with Fury is the biggest of Usyk's professional career, he does not believe that becoming undisputed champion will be the crowning achievement of his career.

"An Olympic gold medal is more important than anything else," he insisted. "The Olympics is a completely different competition. My first Olympics, I lost in the second fight. When I went back home, I thought about finishing in the amateurs and going professional.

"I took about two or three months' rest and then an old friend said to me, 'Your dream is a gold medal, yeah?' I said yes. He said, 'Please, try again. So I thought about it and eventually I did. When it comes to a belt, if you don't win it this year you can maybe have another go in six months, next year. Not four years. That's what makes the Olympics so special."