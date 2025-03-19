Summary Giroud's MLS journey has been underwhelming with only 2 goals in 25 appearances.

The American media, like The New York Times, has criticised his performances in MLS.

Supporters note that Giroud's struggles may not be solely his fault due to lack of team creativity.

Olivier Giroud has been plying his trade in the MLS for seven months now, and it seems the American media has finally passed judgement on the Frenchman. After spending his entire career in Europe carving out a reputation as one of the most clinical finishers in the beautiful game, the 38-year-old decided to turn the page in 2024, seeking a fresh challenge on new shores.

For those unfamiliar with Giroud’s prowess, a glance at his highlight reel could easily fool anyone into believing he was the greatest striker to ever grace the pitch. Whether it was powerful headers, mazey solo runs, or gravity-questioning scorpion kicks befitting of a Puskas Award, the Frenchman always had a trick up his sleeve to deliver when it mattered most.

However, since crossing the pond, American audiences have seen a very different side of the once-prolific forward. LAFC supporters may have dreamed of their own European superstar, a talisman to rival the likes of Inter Miami’s marquee names - but reality has been far less glamorous.

Related The 20 Greatest MLS Players Of All Time (Ranked) Now that Lionel Messi has joined Inter Miami, GIVEMESPORT ranks the 20 greatest players in MLS history

Olivier Giroud's Start To Life in the MLS

The Frenchman has scored twice in 25 appearances for LAFC

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

There’s long been a sneering perception in Europe that MLS is little more than a glorified retirement home—a sun-soaked sanctuary where ageing superstars can coast through their twilight years, padding their stats in the comfort of a slower-paced environment. Players like David Beckham, Lionel Messi, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all touched down stateside, using it as a final act after their dazzling performances in England, Italy, and Spain.

However, if there’s a case study that challenges those outdated assumptions, it’s Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman, once an apex predator in the Premier League with 105 goals in 253 games for Arsenal, has found the American dream to be more of a rude awakening. Seven months into his MLS adventure, he has only rippled the net twice for LAFC - hardly the cakewalk some expected.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the start of 2019, no player has logged more goalless minutes while playing as a striker in MLS action than Giroud (965).

Giroud arrived in MLS fresh from leading the line for AC Milan, where he was still a regular fixture at the highest level of European football. Logging 2,372 minutes in the 2023-24 Serie A season, he netted 15 goals - an impressive tally that underscored his enduring class, as he averaged 0.57 goals per 90 minutes at 37 years old.

However, that same sharpness has yet to translate across the pond. So far, his only two goals for LAFC came during cup matches - the Leagues Cup final against Colombus Crew and a US Open tie - leaving his league form a shadow of what it once was. See his full statistics below:

Olivier Giroud's LAFC statistics Games 25 Minutes 965 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots per game 1 Key passes per game 0.8 Pass success 71%

To make matters worse, life off the pitch in California hasn’t exactly been a dream come true for the Frenchman either. Though he had long envisioned ending his career on the sun-drenched West Coast, reality has been far less idyllic. wildfires, earthquakes, and power cuts have meant Giroud has hardly been welcomed to his new surroundings in the way he would have wished. He told The Sun:

“Since I arrived in LA last summer, we had three power outages in five days of ten, 12 and 15 hours. There was a massive earthquake when we were at the training ground. There were all the fires. It was a really sad situation. People lost everything. We thank the first responders and firefighters who did an amazing job. It made me really sad. I was scared. I also had a personal bad experience. Hopefully, there will be better days up front. It’s part of life."

How The American Media Has Responded To Giroud's Performances

The New York Times have been far from impressed by the 38-year-old

With the American media recently forming their verdict on Giroud, criticism of his underwhelming performances is only expected to intensify. In a recent analysis of his sluggish start to life in MLS, The New York Times pulled no punches, publishing an article titled 'Olivier Giroud Still Can’t Score in MLS, and It’s Getting Embarrassing.' It wrote:

"Giroud needs to be doing more to make an impact on the scoreline. Giroud has hardly provided good value across his first near-thousand MLS minutes. It’s a first impression that few, if any, could have expected."

That sentiment is echoed by supporters, though both the media and fans acknowledge that the ex-Arsenal forward isn't entirely to blame. "He doesn’t fit our counter-attacking style of play and gets very few touches per game, so I wouldn’t put all the blame on him," one Reddit user commented, adding: "We don’t have enough/any creative players to play off him and give him the service he needs."

Another user continued: "He has always looked old and slow. He needed 3 business days to turn around when he was at Arsenal. You just have to play to his strengths with the right system, otherwise he will look terrible." Meanwhile, a third concluded: "From what I've seen he's a terrible fit for the system, which is kind of LAFC's fault that they have no plans to build around, but he's not really putting in the effort which is his fault."

All statistics courtesy of Whoscored & Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/03/2025)