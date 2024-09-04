David Ornstein has revealed that other Premier League clubs have been impressed by Richard Hughes since his move to Liverpool this summer.

Hughes made the move from Bournemouth to Anfield in the summer to become the new sporting director at the club after a restructure following the departure of long-time boss Jurgen Klopp after nine years.

Despite a quiet transfer window, Liverpool were able to bring in Federico Chiesa for a modest sum of around £12.5million while they also secured a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for next summer, while several young players left the club for big fees to help balance the books.

Ornstein: Premier League Clubs Impressed by Hughes

He was hand-picked by chief executive Michael Edwards

The Reds were able to sell Fabio Carvalho and Sepp Van de Berg to Brentford for a deal worth up to a combined fee of over £50million including add-ons, while youngsters Ben Doak, Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic all left on loan to get regular football elsewhere.

Hughes was also involved in the process to appoint Arne Slot as the new manager, and with the Dutchman starting his career as Liverpool boss with three wins from three it seems to have been a good decision.

While speaking on The Athletic podcast, journalist David Ornstein revealed that he has spoken to people of a similar level at other Premier League clubs and they are all "taking their hat off" for Hughes for the job he has done since stepping in.

"I speak to other clubs, directors, people that move in a similar world, sporting directors, technical directors, and so far, they're taking their hat off to Richard Hughes, who arrived from Bournemouth, and there was some scrutiny around that. "Is he good enough for the job at Liverpool? Michael Edwards clearly thought so, because that was his pick as sporting director of Liverpool when he took the role as chief executive of football for Fenway Sports Group. "He didn't have much time to get his feet under the table. He was working at Bournemouth, and of course, he would have had an eye on his next job, but that wouldn't have been easy, nor would have replacing Jurgen Klopp after nine years at the club."

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Liverpool are the only club in the top four divisions in England to have not conceded a goal yet in the 2024/25 season.

Ryan Gravenberch Praised For Performances in New Role

Dutch midfielder has become a regular under Slot

One thing that didn't quite go to plan for Liverpool this summer was their pursuit of a new number six, with prime target Martin Zubimendi opting to turn down a move in favour of staying with his boyhood club Real Sociedad.

But rather than panic and sign an alternative, Slot has instead turned to Ajax graduate Ryan Gravenberch and transformed him into a deep-lying playmaker.

The Netherlands international has taken to the role with ease and become a mainstay in the Liverpool lineup, starting every game so far this season as they became the only team not to concede a goal this season with their 3-0 win over Manchester United this past weekend.

In fact his performances earned big praise from The Athletic journalist James Pearce, who labelled him as "the answer" to the problem in midfield that had been identified before the season began.