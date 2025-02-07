Manchester United’s defence of the FA Cup continued after a 2-1 victory over Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City on Friday night – and fans have had their say on the club’s new addition, Patrick Dorgu, who made his debut under the lights.

It was a quiet window for Ruben Amorim and his entourage – Dorgu and Ayden Heaven being the only new faces – as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team attempt to implement a new strategy: clear and concise signings without last-ditch attempts.

Related Who is Manchester United Target Patrick Dorgu Amorim is desperate for a left-wing back and this is all you need to know about his latest target.

Dorgu, a versatile option from Lecce, elicited the majority of the buzz from those of an Old Trafford persuasion as he fits the mould of what Amorim and his entourage need to perfect their three-at-the-back system: he’s strong, lean and athletic.

In the hopes that he would be the left-footed player who could solve Amorim’s wing-back problem, he was thrown right into the deep end and was picked to man the right-hand side of Manchester United’s encounter with Premier League strugglers Leicester.

Amorim placed him behind Amad at right-wing back

Close

Dorgu, who rose through Norsjaelland’s ranks before being spotted by Lecce, put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract with the option to extend for a further year in January and has been earmarked as a staple part of Amorim’s thinking.

With Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez both injured, Manchester United’s were forced to reshuffle their back line but Diogo Dalot remained at left-wing back, while January’s marquee acquisition in Dorgu was shifted onto the other side – at right wing-back.

Lecce’s litany of managers – Roberto D’Aversa, Luca Gotti and Marco Giampaolo – had all made use of Dorgu’s youthful energy on either flank, but Amorim, one of the best young managers in world football, opted to place him on the right.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dorgu won more duels (six) than any other player on the pitch in the first half.

In fact, although he’s typically been used as an overlapping left-back, his Swiss Army Knife nature has seen him being previously utilised as a left-winger, as a left-wing back, as a right-back and as a right-winger, too. All in all, irrespective of his role, the youngster has performed well.

Stationed behind the club’s frontrunner for Player of the Season, Amad, Dorgu was primarily tasked with two objectives on Friday evening: a) containing the experienced Jordan Ayew and b) giving the less experienced Luke Thomas a tough night with his tireless, and havoc-wreaking, running.

In his 45 minutes on the pitch, before being replaced by the game-changing Alejandro Garnacho at the break, Dorgu enjoyed 47 touches of the ball and naturally flew up and down the right flank as if it was going out of fashion.

Understandably packed to the brim with nerves in front of thousands inside one of the greatest stadiums in Premier League history, the 2004-born star was accurate with 23 of his 28 attempted passes, while he also won 6/11 of his duels.

Far from the finished article, Dorgu’s haul of two interceptions and tackles apiece no doubt contributed towards his overall Sofascore rating of 6.6 - and, on an otherwise ponderous night at Old Trafford, the youngster from Denmark impressed in his maiden display in the red of Manchester United.

Fans React to Dorgu’s First Showing in a Man Utd Shirt

'I've seen enough. Buying a Dorgu shirt now'