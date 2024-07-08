Highlights Paul George's NBA journey was drastically altered by a severe leg injury in 2014.

George's return to the NBA was impressive, but his teams struggled after his injury.

George now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, seeking a championship with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The NBA was a completely different league in 2014, despite many of the stars at that time still performing today. Yes, LeBron James has somehow remained a top-10 player in basketball entering year 22, Kevin Durant is still one of the best scorers alive, Stephen Curry is just as good as he was then and Kawhi Leonard terrifies opponents a decade after winning his first Finals MVP.

But as is expected with the passage of a decade between now and then, most things in the NBA are different in 2024 than in 2014. One of the biggest inflection points of the last era of basketball was the gruesome leg injury suffered by Paul George in the summer of 2014 at a Team USA showcase scrimmage.

George had just turned 24 years old in May 2014. He had the basketball world seemingly at his fingertips, coming off consecutive All-Star appearances as he exploded onto the scene as the league's next great two-way superstar.

His Indiana Pacers had just made back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals, acquitting themselves nicely in two hard-fought defeats to the Miami Heat superteam.

The California native was poised to take over the East alongside James himself in the coming years until a terrible tragedy struck.

George Was The Next Great Thing

He went toe-to-toe with prime LeBron at ages 22 and 23

It is easy to forget that from 2010 to 2014, it felt hopeless for any team not named the Heat to emerge from the Eastern Conference Playoffs and secure an NBA Finals birth.

It is even easier to forget that George's Pacers somehow took them to 6 games, 7 games, and 6 games in three consecutive postseason series, with two being in the East Finals.

What makes this even more special is that this squad was led primarily by George himself, at least on the offensive end.

The Pacers were a defensive-minded group under coach Frank Vogel's guidance. They featured All-NBA-defense caliber players such as George, Roy Hibbert and David West alongside gritty guys like Lance Stephenson and George Hill, which is how they advanced so far despite being led by a baby superstar like George.

Early 2010's Pacers Player 2013 PPG 2013 PPG vs. Heat 2014 PPG 2014 PPG vs. Heat George 17.4 19.4 21.7 24.0 West 17.1 16.6 14.0 16.2 Hibbert 11.9 22.1 10.8 10.8 Stephenson 8.8 8.9 13.8 14.0 Hill 14.2 13.0 10.3 11.5

Despite the incredible talent disadvantage he faced against the infamous "Heatles," George willed his Pacers to two straight competitive Conference Finals against James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. They even had a chance in a Game 7 in 2013 to advance to the franchise's first finals in 13 years.

At the ripe age of 24, George had already been a two-time All-Star, a Most Improved Player and a two-time All-NBA Defensive Player. He had led his teams twice within a breath of an NBA Finals. He was sure to be a top-five player in the league in short order with his ascending Pacers until everything was stolen from him in an instant.

PG Had To Start From Scratch After Shattering His Leg

He dropped off the NBA radar for years

After suffering a compound fracture of his tibia and fibula in one of the saddest, scariest injuries in sports history, George was unexpectedly forced to confront his basketball mortality at just age 24.

Somehow, through hard work and rehab, he appeared in six games at the end of the 2014-15 season, setting him up for a full return in 2015-16, where he would attempt to regain the form that made him such a promising two-way superstar before the injury.

George made an incredible return to the game in 2016, surpassing everyone's expectations. He made the All-NBA Third Team and All-NBA Defense, was an All-Star and averaged 23.1 points per game, albeit with low efficiency. The craziest part of his 2016 season was that he played 81 games and was healthy the entire time.

He also played spectacularly in the postseason that year, putting up 27.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 45.5/41.9/95.3 shooting splits in the Pacers' seven-game series loss to the Toronto Raptors .

Unfortunately, the team around him declined, partly due to the uncertainty regarding his recovery from injury, and the Pacers were bounced in the first round of the playoffs in 2016 and 2017, leading to his trade request and exit that offseason.

A Decade, No Winning Years Playoff Wins Playoff Series Wins Different Teams 2010-14 28 5 1 2014-24 26 3 4

George had proven that he was still most of the player he once was. Still, his Pacers era ended unceremoniously with brutal playoff exits, which led to his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder .

George's Injury and Departure Changed the NBA For a Decade

His career path had an effect on several franchises

With George's leg injury leading to his premature exit from the Pacers, he embarked on a new chapter of his career that resembled a mercenary, much like post-OKC Kevin Durant.

Ironically, his first season in a new uniform occurred just one year after Durant left the Thunder, and he became Russell Westbrook 's newest running mate.

Unfortunately, while very exciting, George's time in OKC ended after just two years and a pair of embarrassing playoff exits capped off by Damian Lillard 's legendary game-winner over George from near halfcourt to send the Thunder home.

Despite having easily his best season in 2019 as a member of the Thunder, he requested a trade to form the newest "superteam" with newly-minted champion Kawhi Leonard as members of the Los Angeles Clippers .

George was now on his third franchise, attempting to bring home a trophy to the little brothers of LA next to one of the league's other elite two-way wings in Leonard. In typical Clippers fashion, injuries, bad luck and underperformance cost them five seasons of fruitless title contention, and they ended with just three playoff series victories.

Haters will always remember LA's choke job in the bubble when they blew a 3-1 lead to Nikola Jokic 's Denver Nuggets , but Leonard's injuries robbed us of any more meaningful Clippers basketball.

Legends Who Played With George (Since 2017) Player Team Results Russell Westbrook Thunder Two 1st-Round Exits Carmelo Anthony Thunder One 1st-Round Exit Kawhi Leonard Clippers 3 Playoff Series Wins Russell Westbrook Clippers 1st-Round Exit James Harden Clippers 1st-Round Exit Joel Embiid 76ers ?

Now, the Fresno State product has one final chapter left in his prime to compete for a championship after signing with the Philadelphia 76ers to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey . This will be the third team he has joined in the past eight years, with the first two being very unsatisfying.

George has one more chance to prove his lasting legacy, but we might never have gotten here if not for that fateful day back in 2014.