Everton fans were left frustrated during their 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton when referee Simon Hooper elected to overturn a penalty decision early in the second half of the game. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was seemingly brought down inside the penalty area by Lewis Dunk and the Premier League matchday official then pointed to the spot, only to then change his mind after reviewing the footage.

However, supporters inside the ground and those watching at home were confused during the review process, as the VAR monitor that Hooper used to review the footage seemingly malfunctioned. Those at Goodison Park could see that no replay was shown on the screen while the referee was at the side of the pitch, and outcry followed online.

The English top flight's new Match Centre account on X then shared an update that an on-field review had been recommended but that it was Hooper who made the call to overturn the original decision - something which he was still able to do despite issues with the technology.

Back-up Laptop Allowed Hooper to Review Incident

All stadiums equipped to deal with technological problems at games

Clarifying how Hooper was able to go about reviewing the footage despite the obvious issue, ESPN reporter and VAR expert Dale Johnson has explained that all pitchside monitors have a back-up laptop as a contingency. The second screen is placed on the ground next to the main monitor, which allows a review to continue when things go wrong.

Johnson pointed out that that was what Hooper was staring at while conducting the review. The referee's head is clearly looking straight at the ground as opposed to the main monitor, although fans on the other side of the stadium would have struggled to see that.

There is every chance that referees might need to consult their second screen at some point during the remainder of the season, although the PGMOL will hope that Saturday's technical issues will be put down to gameweek one teething problems.

Everton Dismantled by Dominant Brighton

Sean Dyche blasts penalty call after 3-0 defeat

The penalty might have changed the complexion of the game, as Brighton were only one goal up when the incident took place. However, the Seagulls then put Everton to the sword, thrashing the hosts 3-0 in dominant fashion.

Danny Welbeck added to Kaoru Mitoma's first-half strike 11 minutes after the interval, before things went from bad to worse for Sean Dyche's side. Ashley Young was sent off with 66 minutes on the clock, and Simon Adingra then made sure of all three points late in the game.

Speaking after the match, Dyche believed that his side were deprived of an excellent chance to get back into the match when Hooper disallowed the effort. Criticising VAR, in defiance of the league's new rules on the matter, he said: "Their player is out of control on the floor and drags his foot along with the top of his foot and the bottom of Dom's so that clearly pulls him to the ground.

"That is contact in the box and we have all seen the tiniest things given as a penalty – someone treads on a toe and they give a penalty. So I think we are all confused by this."