It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Philadelphia Eagles, who enter their Week 15 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on a two-game losing streak.

Sitting pretty with the NFL's best record at 10-1 following a wild overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, Nick Sirianni's squad got hammered by the San Francisco 49ers a week later, 42-19, knocking them out of the No. 1 spot in the overall NFC standings.

And just this past Sunday night, the Eagles lost their first-place position in the NFC East after taking yet another pounding, this time at the hands of the rival Dallas Cowboys, who overtook Philly atop the division with a 33-13 victory.

But despite their recent struggles, Jalen Hurts & Co. have it much easier over the final four weeks of the regular season with zero games against teams that currently own a winning record. And while it will take some time to decide the winner of the NFC East, the Eagles can at least punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs this week.

How the Philadelphia Eagles clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 15

The Eagles can punch their postseason ticket for the third straight year this week

While it's typically never fun to visit the Seattle Seahawks, the Eagles shouldn't have much trouble in Week 15, as Pete Carroll's crew has lost four straight.

Like Philadelphia, however, the Seahawks didn't have any favors done for them by the schedule makers, as their last three games featured two NFC West battles with the 49ers and a road game in Dallas against the Cowboys.

So, while no victory is guaranteed in the NFL (just ask the Dolphins), the Eagles get a bit of a break on Monday night against a reeling Seahawks team.

As for how Philly can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15, nine total scenarios could play out to make that a reality. The first is the simplest: if the Eagles win or tie, they're in. It doesn't get much easier than that. But just in case Philadelphia does lose a third straight game, let's have a quick look at every scenario.

Eagles win/tie vs. Seahawks

Vikings lose/tie vs. Bengals + Falcons lose/tie vs. Panthers + Rams lose/tie vs. Commanders

Vikings lose/tie vs. Bengals + Falcons lose/tie vs. Panthers + 49ers win/tie vs. Cardinals + Lions win vs. Broncos

Vikings lose/tie vs. Bengals + Buccaneers lose vs. Packers + Rams lose/tie vs. Commanders

Vikings lose/tie vs. Bengals + Buccaneers lose vs. Packers + 49ers win/tie vs. Cardinals + Lions win vs. Broncos

Packers lose vs. Buccaneers + Falcons lose/tie vs. Panthers + Rams lose/tie vs. Commanders

Packers lose vs. Buccaneers + Falcons lose/tie vs. Panthers + 49ers win/tie vs. Cardinals + Lions win vs. Broncos

Packers tie vs. Buccaneers + Rams lose/tie vs. Commanders

Packers tie vs. Buccaneers + 49ers win/tie vs. Cardinals + Lions win vs. Broncos

What is the Eagles' remaining schedule?

Philadelphia has the easiest schedule in the NFL over the final four weeks

Of all 32 NFL teams, Philadelphia has the easiest remaining schedule over the final month, at least heading into Week 15, that is.

Following a challenging five-game stretch in which they took on the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Cowboys (twice), the Eagles don't face a single team that currently owns a winning record the rest of the way. Take a look.

Week Date Opponent 15 Monday, December 18 at Seattle Seahawks 16 Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants 17 Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals 18 Sunday, January 7 at New York Giants

If the Eagles don't clinch a third straight postseason berth this week, they've got nothing to worry about, as it's essentially impossible for them to miss the playoffs at this point.

But even if they do get in this week, Philly won't want to just mail in the rest of the season. While Dallas currently sits in first place in the NFC East, the Eagles will win the division if they go 4-0 over the final four weeks, even if the Cowboys do the same.

