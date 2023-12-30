Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles have a one-game lead in the NFC East after their Week 16 victory over the New York Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles were given an early Christmas present last Sunday when the Miami Dolphins knocked off the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles, of course, then took care of their own Week 16 business with a 33-25 victory over the New York Giants on Christmas Day, thus giving them a one-game lead in the NFC East heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

While Philadelphia had already clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs heading into Week 16, it almost seemed like a must-win situation for Nick Sirianni's squad as they'd taken three straight losses, which typically doesn't sit well with Philly fans.

Jalen Hurts was especially strong in the victory over New York, completing 24 of 38 passes for 301 yards with a touchdown, marking his first 300-yard passing performance since October 29 against the Washington Commanders.

Last season's NFL MVP runner-up also made a little NFL history with his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, surpassing Cam Newton for the most in a single season by a quarterback.

The Eagles now head into their Week 17 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals with a chance to clinch the NFC East for a second straight season.

Philadelphia Eagles Week 17 clinching scenarios

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a win and a Cowboys loss

On paper, the Eagles seemingly shouldn't have too much trouble with a three-win Cardinals team coming off a 27-16 loss to the Chicago Bears.

However, given how many upsets have occurred during the 2023 NFL season, there's no such thing as a guaranteed victory right now. And let's not forget that the Cardinals' first win of the season came against the Cowboys. While highly unlikely that Arizona takes this Week 17 matchup, it is certainly possible.

If the Eagles happen to lose to the Cardinals, there's no scenario in which they can clinch the division this week. But if they win and the Cowboys lose to the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, Philadelphia wins the division for a second straight season.

Eagles win vs. Cardinals + Cowboys lose/tie vs. Lions

Eagles tie vs. Cardinals + Cowboys lose vs. Lions

If both the Eagles and Cowboys lose, Philly obviously maintains its one-game advantage and would win the division with a win over the Giants in Week 18 or a Dallas loss to Washington.

But if Philly loses and Dallas wins, things get a lot more interesting heading into the final week of the season. But we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. For now, we just have to wait and see how things play out in Week 17.

