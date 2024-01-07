Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles' chances of winning the NFC East took a big hit in Week 17 with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles can still win the division with a win over the New York Giants and a Dallas Cowboys loss.

The winner of the NFC East will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC in the NFL Playoffs.

The scenario was simple for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals: win, and they'd control their own destiny in the NFC East heading into the final week of the regular season no matter what the Dallas Cowboys did.

But the Cardinals, who came into the game with just three wins all season, refused to cooperate.

Despite trailing 21-6 at halftime, Arizona never quit and outscored the defending NFC champs 29-10 over the final two quarters to earn an improbable 35-31 victory, thus throwing a monkey wrench into Philly's plans to take the No. 2 seed in the conference.

While Philadelphia and Dallas share identical 11-5 records heading into Week 18, the Cowboys sit atop the NFC East thanks to owning the fourth tiebreaker between the two teams, which takes conference records into account. Philly is 7-4 against NFC opponents, while Dallas is 8-3.

The first three tiebreakers — head-to-head record, division record, and record in common games played — all ended in...well, a tie.

And that's bad news for the Eagles, as it's now the Cowboys who control their own destiny in the division heading into Week 18. But all hope isn't lost for Nick Sirianni's squad just yet.

As Philly just found out, there are no guarantees in the NFL. So, let's take a look at what needs to happen for the Eagles to win the NFC East on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles clinching scenarios in Week 18

The Eagles need a win and a Cowboys loss to win the division

Taking ties out of the equation for just a moment, the first thing the Eagles need to do to win the NFC East for a second straight season is beat the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as a loss automatically gives the division to Dallas.

Philly took the first meeting against New York, 33-25, just under two weeks ago on Christmas Day.

But here's the bad news. If the Eagles win, they'll also need the Cowboys to lose to the Washington Commanders, which could prove problematic as Ron Rivera & Co. haven't won a game since Week 9. And that was against the New England Patriots. So, the situation certainly isn't ideal for Philadelphia.

Bringing ties back into the equation, here are the two scenarios in which the Eagles take the NFC East.

Eagles win vs. Giants + Cowboys lose/tie vs. Commanders OR

Eagles tie vs. Giants + Cowboys lose vs. Commanders

The only saving grace for Philadelphia is the fact that the Cowboys are playing on the road, where they're just 3-5 as opposed to 8-0 in the friendly confines of AT&T Stadium.

Regardless of which team takes the division, the winner of the NFC East will be the No. 2 seed in the conference heading into the NFL Playoffs. The second-place finisher slides into the No. 5 spot and will begin the postseason on the road against the winner of the NFC South.

