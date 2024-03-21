Highlights The Steelers acquired QB Russell Wilson for a low price, only paying him the vet minimum in 2024.

The move to add Justin Fields cost nothing but a conditional 6th rounder.

The new-look QB room provides hope for a better passing offense and shows that Pittsburgh brass is no longer resting on their laurels.

Since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for consistent play at the quarterback position to lead their young offense, and they may have found it this offseason.

The Steelers entered the 2024 offseason with rumors swirling around the quarterback position, with links to several quarterbacks as free agency opened.

Quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky all started for Pittsburgh in 2023, and they are now all on different teams barely one week into the new 2024 league year. Last year, Pittsburgh's quarterbacks threw for just 3,163 yards, ranking 25th in the NFL, and 13 touchdowns, ranking 30th.

Steelers Passing Ranks 2022-2023 Category Steelers Rank Pass Yards/Game 193.4 27th Yards/Attempt 6.1 T-23rd Completion % 63.8 21st Pass TDs 25 Last TD % 2.3 31st INT % 2.1 T-8th Bad Throw % 17.0 23rd On Target % 73.6 23rd Passer Rating 81.5 26th

The Steelers clearly needed to get up off of their behinds to be intentional about changing the culture around the team, which starts with the QB room. For the first time in a long time, Pittsburgh took a couple of swings on high-upside QBs during the offseason, and with the price they paid for that pair of signal callers, their plan for the QB room during the 2024 offseason was the quintessential low-risk, high-reward strategy.

Here's a look inside Pittsburgh's brand-new quarterback room going into 2024.

Related Steelers Must Treat Justin Fields Better Than Kenny Pickett The Eagles and Steelers agreed to a swap that will send the former first-round QB Kenny Pickett to Philly in exchange for a few draft picks.

Steelers revamp QB room in a hurry

Pittsburgh wasted no time overhauling their QB room following subpar play

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers got the ball rolling early in free agency, making the first big splash of any team by landing nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson following his release from the Denver Broncos, signing him to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum of $1.2 million.

Wilson faced criticism during his time in Denver, leaving the team just two years after the Broncos gave up a historic haul to land the quarterback. Following a forgettable first year, Wilson gained some traction in his second season in Denver, throwing for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns, completing 66% of his passes on the season.

Prior to his benching due to contract disputes, Wilson had the Broncos in playoff contention, showing flashes of his days with the Seattle Seahawks. While he still wasn't the Pro Bowl-caliber player he had been in the Pacific Northwest, even a subpar Wilson was a lot better than Pittsburgh's incumbent QB1, Kenny Pickett.

Wilson vs. Pickett 2022-2023 Category Pickett Wilson Pass Yards/Game 179.0 219.8 Yards/Attempt 6.3 7.1 Completion % 62.6 63.3 Pass TDs 42 13 INT % 1.8 2.0 Passer Rating 78.8 90.9

Pittsburgh supposedly brought Wilson in to compete with Kenny Pickett, but that was quickly disproven, as Pickett requested a trade (and got his wish) after learning that Wilson would have the inside track on the starting gig.

Pittsburgh pulls off steal of the offseason

Steelers land young QB for cheap

Credit:Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Five days after snagging Wilson in free agency, the Steelers landed Bears quarterback Justin Fields in a trade, only giving up a conditional sixth-round draft pick that could become a fourth depending on Fields' playing time in 2023.

Pittsburgh had been linked to Fields since he was made available by Chicago, but the rumors slowly died down and the Wilson signing appeared to have closed the door on a Fields trade. However, the Bears were unable to find a suitor for Fields and his price tag dropped immensely in a short period.

Teams like the Steelers, Falcons, and Vikings were all rumored to have expressed interest in Fields, but all three teams landing quarterbacks in free agency appeared to dry up the trade market for Fields.

However, the Steelers jumped at the opportunity to pay bargain-bin prices for such a high-ceiling player and landed their backup and possible quarterback of the future in Fields, completing Pittsburgh's wholesale update to their QB depth chart. There were four other teams reportedly interested in Fields, but the QB preferred to go to the Steel City, and GM Ryan Poles obliged.

Fields steps in behind Wilson with the opportunity to sit and learn for a season while he continues to develop into the starter.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been a fan of Fields dating back to Fields' Pro Day at Ohio State in 2021. Tomlin personally attended Fields' Pro Day, offering his support to the quarterback. Fast-forward to 2024, and Fields will be suiting up in the black and gold under Tomlin.

Low stakes on quarterback moves

Pittsburgh's new quarterback room didn't cost much

At the start of the 2024 offseason, all the questions surrounding the Steelers concerned their head coach and their QB. After Tomlin brusquely squashed the latter inquiries, focus shifted to the quarterback position.

Owner Art Rooney II was adamant when speaking to the media that the front office would be operating differently this time around, that the team would be pushing to get out of the mediocre rut they've been in for nearly a decade, and that they would make quality QB play a priority heading into the 2024 season. It's safe to say that general manager Omar Khan took those words to heart—and he responded by revamping the QB room for the lowest possible price.

This season, Pittsburgh will pay Wilson just $1.2 million as the Broncos will pick up the remaining $37 million owed to him while they also deal with Wilson's record-high dead cap hit. Pittsburgh moved quarterback Kenny Pickett for a third-rounder in 2024 and two seventh-round picks in 2025.

Following the Pickett trade, the Steelers gave up just a conditional sixth-round pick for Fields. This pick turns into a fourth-round selection if Fields takes 51% or more of the snaps behind center in 2024. So essentially, the Steelers replaced three mediocre QBs with a nine-time Pro Bowler and one of the highest-upside young QBs in the league for nothing but $1.2 million and a sixth-round pick, which is the NFL equivalent of a handshake and a bag of chips.

Pittsburgh's new-look quarterback room gives fans plenty to be excited about after back-to-back bottom-ten passing offenses following Roethlisberger's retirement. Pittsburgh's quarterback room enters the 2024 season as an intriguing group with plenty of weapons surrounding them offensively.

There is a world where Fields could find himself as the starter in 2024, but expect Wilson's veteran leadership and experience to give him the edge this year. In a perfect world, the Steelers would have Fields sit and learn behind the Super Bowl-champion Wilson in 2024 before taking the reins for himself in 2025.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.