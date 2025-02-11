Deontay Wilder was 'cheated' out of $4.3 million by Alexander Povetkin, according to his former promoter, Lou DiBella. The veteran matchmaker made the claim during a passionate rant about drug use in boxing after former world title challenger Povetkin had 10 years of results revoked due to doping offences.

The Russian heavyweight, who retired in 2021, was handed a four-year ban from the sport by the International Testing Agency earlier this year, having been found to have been involved in a program of systematic doping in his home country. While harsh, the ban carried little real weight, as the now 45-year-old Povetkin was never likely to make a return to the ring.

However, the expulsion of a decade's worth of results leaves a far bigger stain on Povetkin's legacy. One man who has every right to be fuming about the revelations is DiBella's former client, Wilder.

Related Why Alexander Povetkin is Set to Have '10 Years of Results Revoked' Alexander Povetkin, who has fought the likes of Anthony Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko, and Dillian Whyte is set to see 10 years worth of results revoked.

Back in 2016, the American knockout artist pulled out of a planned WBC heavyweight title defence against Povetkin when it was announced that the Russian challenger had failed a doping test for ostarine - a substance that is known to enhance performance and promote muscle growth.

Povetkin's team vigorously denied that he had knowingly taken the substance - and pushed for the fight to happen as planned. Wilder was having none of it and quickly moved on to agree a deal to defend his gold against fellow American Chris Arreola instead. Povetkin would ultimately satisfy a court at the time that he hadn't deliberately taken the banned substance and so sued Wilder for $4.3m in damages due to lost earnings and defamation, which he won on appeal.