Highlights Over 2,000 fixtures must be scheduled over the season, across England's top four divisions.

Clubs cannot play at home on the same weekend as city rivals.

Dates are reserved for international football as well as domestic and continental cups.

The fixture list for the 2024/25 Premier League season has been announced - giving fans of newly-promoted teams Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton their schedule ahead of their return to the top flight.

With 380 fixtures across the season, complex calculations are done to work out the schedule for each club - with several factors affecting fixture order, from policing numbers to the club's domestic and continental cup campaigns.

Glenn Thompson, a fixture list compiler, has been involved in the scheduling of every Premier League season since the competition's inception in 1992/93. His work takes nearly half a year, as he does not only cover the top tier, he also covers the remainder of the professional English pyramid, amounting to over 2,000 fixtures that have to be scheduled throughout the campaign. Thompson has been directly involved in the scheduling of over 60,000 matches throughout his lengthy career.

Opening Day Fixtures 2024/25 Premier League Season Date Fixture Kick Off Time (BST) Stadium Friday 16th August Manchester United vs Fulham 20:00 Old Trafford Saturday 17th August Ipswich Town vs Liverpool 12:30 Portman Road Saturday 17th August Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Emirates Stadium Saturday 17th August Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00 Goodison Park Saturday 17th August Newcastle United vs Southampton 15:00 St. James' Park Saturday 17th August Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth 15:00 City Ground Saturday 17th August West Ham United vs Aston Villa 17:30 London Stadium Sunday 18th August Brentford vs Crystal Palace 14:00 GTech Community Stadium Sunday 18th August Chelsea vs Manchester City 16:30 Stamford Bridge Monday 19th August Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 King Power Stadium

Creating the Fixture List

With so many games to play, lots of calculations have to be done to compile the fixture lists, with plenty of obstacles to overcome.

The process begins in January, when Thompson, alongside his colleagues, receives the dates of the following season from the Premier League, before they begin to enter unavailable dates to work around, including international breaks, European competition dates, and FA Cup round dates, leaving the remainder of the calendar to plan league and League Cup fixtures. Other stakeholders are then contacted for their own views and needs, including the Football Supporters Federation (FSA), which is then taken into account for scheduling.

International breaks are in September, October, November and March, and most teams in the league will have players jetting off to meet up with their national teams, before returning to their teams often on a Thursday or Friday before their weekend's games, giving managers either one day or no time at all to regroup their teams before they play.

In March, every Premier League club is then contacted about any potential dates in the following season that they wish not to play at home for any reason, and regional police forces are then contacted to liaise with the clubs to discuss this, so that the required levels of security are in place, often for the derby games of the season where trouble is more likely. Then, when the Football League play-offs are complete, the clubs are all put in their respective divisions in a pairing grid on a supercomputer, which uses the knowledge of set dates that clubs are at home or away, before randomly generating the remaining fixtures around the existing restrictions.

The calendar is then split up into chunks, known as 'sequencing', which is the process of building the calendar in five sets, with three home games and two away or the opposite, which is then reversed for the next set. This builds the fixture list in its entirety when repeated. The second half of the season is played in a different order of fixtures to the first half for broadcasting reasons. Glenn Thompson is entirely responsible for this process.

The Premier League, along with the Football League and Atos, who Thompson works for, will then make sure the fixture list is appropriate for each date on the calendar, by checking that the fixtures meet the rules they set out. Should any fixtures not meet their rules, they will be swapped for alternative dates, although changing one fixture can cause problems elsewhere in the fixture list.

With so many fixtures to plan out across the four divisions, Thompson admits that "you can't satisfy everyone", but the best efforts are made by all parties involved to make sure that member clubs are as happy as they can be with their schedules, although certain clubs will have to make compromises in certain circumstances. Efforts are also made to satisfy clubs if they were unhappy with their previous season's fixture list. As Thompson says, "You try to ensure if there is an undesirable set of fixtures, they don't get it two seasons in a row."

The Premier League Fixture Schedule Timeline Month Event January Dates of the following Premier League season are given to Atos and Glenn Thompson to start the process of planning the fixture schedule. March Clubs consulted about the date of fixture requests, police consulted for consideration. June The fixture list is completed, reviewed and released, and TV schedules for the first six gameweeks are released. August The opening game of the season and the TV schedule is released for the next three gameweeks.

Rules of the Fixture List

On top of the restrictions on fixtures surrounding the other competitions, as well as the club's own preference for home and away games, there are further rules regarding the fixture list. Most clubs will have a team that they must alternate with in terms of home/away fixture dates, often based on the geographical location of the club. For example, Manchester City and Manchester United will not both play at home on the same weekend. This restriction, in the words of Thompson, 'gets a bit more complex and less obvious' for London clubs, with so many clubs from the capital in the league. Considerations are also made on this front for clubs from the same area playing in similar away locations, as this can often cause a 'pinch point' on public transport and motorways.

The Premier League also makes an effort to make sure that home and away games are distributed fairly across the season so that clubs are not going on lengthy home game stretches, or vice versa. Efforts are also made to ensure that clubs do not begin or end a season with two consecutive away matches, as this is seen as an unfair disadvantage, although this is sometimes unavoidable come the end of the season due to previous postponements. The initial fixture generation will also ensure teams do not play more than two consecutive home or away league matches at any point, but this can again often change due to unforeseen factors affecting fixtures. The fixture list also attempts to make sure FA Cup ties for clubs are surrounded by home and away ties.

Every club's first five games of the season include three home games and two away, or vice versa, to ensure every club has a fair level of travel in the opening phases of the season. The level of opposition is not set, so on paper, a team could face the previous season's top five in their first five fixtures. However, this is highly unlikely to happen with the random nature of the fixture generation. The supercomputer also sets teams that play at home on Boxing Day to play away on New Year's Day. The fixture computer makes efforts to ensure reasonably local games for away fans on those dates. However, this is not guaranteed, as clubs such as Newcastle have no surrounding clubs in the division and therefore their fans must travel a sizable distance, or away fans make the lengthy journey to St James' Park.

Reasons for Fixture Changes

Despite all the effort Glenn Thompson and his peers put into creating these fixture lists, changes are made to the schedule for several different reasons. The most common of these is for games to be televised, as the original fixture generation sets games to be Saturday 3pm kick-offs, which cannot be aired in the United Kingdom thanks to the 3pm blackout law. This means that games are often moved to earlier or later in the day to be shown on Sky Sports, TNT Sports or Amazon Prime, the three broadcasters that have the rights to show the Premier League in the country. Games can often be moved to Friday, Sunday or Monday for the same reason. Televised Premier League games are announced in sections throughout the season in sets correlating to match days.

Another common reason for fixture rescheduling is due to continental competition. Europa League and Europa Conference League games are played on a Thursday and can often involve long-distance away days, so those teams' games are pushed back to Sunday to allow teams a day's extra rest. Fixtures can also be moved or rescheduled due to a club's progress in the FA Cup, as in the latter stages of the season, cup match days clash with league fixtures, and so these games are often changed to midweek or other appropriate dates. This can mean that the Premier League's attempts for teams not to play more than two consecutive home or away games are futile, as clubs are forced to do so thanks to scheduling issues, and this is often grounds for fixture congestion complaints, as clubs in multiple competitions are forced to play more games in a smaller period as the Premier League is forced to move fixtures to inconvenient dates.

The Premier League has ensured teams that they will not play twice in less than 60 hours over the Christmas and New Year period, for player welfare reasons, meaning that the traditional 28th December games will not be played, and there will be no Christmas Eve game in 2024/25 after Wolves vs Chelsea was played on that day in 2023/24. The FA Cup Third Round has also been set back a week from its usual spot, so there will be four rounds of fixtures in the festive period.

Quotes are via the Premier League website and fixture information from BBC Sport.