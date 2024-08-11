Highlights An official award for the best player in the Premier League has been handed out by the competition at the end of each season since 1995.

Manchester City's Phil Foden won the award at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Voting for the Player of the Season involves the public, team captains and an expert panel.

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has progressively established itself as the best league in the world. This international reputation is unanimously recognised, partly due to the quality of the players who play in it. For several decades now, some of the world's finest footballers have been taking to the British turf to showcase their talent.

Names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane and Mohamed Salah have all made their mark on the English game. And although football remains a team sport, rewarding certain players for their individual performances has quickly become a fair recognition of their work.

It was with this in mind that the Premier League Player of the Season award was created 30 years ago. Only a select group of elite individuals have ever emerged as the undisputed choice after a draining nine-month campaign. More often than not, the winner inspires widespread debate. Here's a closer look at how that champion is selected.

2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season Nominees Rank Player Club Appearances 1 Phil Foden Manchester City 32 2 Erling Haaland Manchester City 28 3 Alexander Isak Newcastle United 27 4 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 33 5 Cole Palmer Chelsea 31 6 Declan Rice Arsenal 36 7 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 34 8 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 35

Award History

It was with a desire for independence that 22 First Division clubs left the Football League and founded the Premier League in 1992. This new organisation allowed the competing teams to negotiate their own broadcasting and sponsorship agreements. After a first season without a sponsor, Carling signed a four-year contract, worth £12m, to provide funding for the new division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne, Nemanja Vidic and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players in history to have won two Premier League Player of the Season awards.

In 1993, the beer brand owned by the Molson Coors group introduced the first individual awards, including Manager of the Year and the Premier League Golden Boot, won for the first time by Teddy Sheringham, who scored 22 goals in 41 games for Tottenham in the 1992/93 season. But Carling had no intention of stopping there. The 1994/95 season saw the introduction of awards for player of the month and, above all, player of the year.

Alan Shearer, champion with Blackburn Rovers and Golden Boot winner for the season (34 goals in 42 games), was the first player in history to win this award. Since then, the Premier League Player of the Season has become an integral part of the British footballing landscape and continues to be dolled out each year to the most outstanding player.

It's important not to confuse the Premier League Player of the Season award with the PFA Players' Player of the Year, which is also an annual award given to the player who is judged to have been the best of the year in English football and awarded by the members of the players' trade union, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

Voting Process

In order to determine the player whose performances most closely match this "award condition", a vote is required. This election involves three distinct bodies: the captains of each of the 20 teams that make up the Premier League, the public and a panel of appointed experts.

Public Vote

Whether you're a regular spectator or an avid supporter, everyone has the right to submit their vote to elect the player that, in their eyes, deserves the award. It's an important role and one that accounts for 10% of the total votes cast.

But the EA SPORTS Player of the Season award, named after the Premier League's current sponsor, is not the only prize for which the public is called upon to vote. The categories of Manager of the Season and Goal of the Season are also open to the public, again accounting for 10% of the final vote.

Premier League Panel

Once the public vote has been taken into account, 90% of the vote is still to be decided. This is where the votes of the captains and the Premier League panel come in. This prestigious and influential panel is made up of former players, coaches, journalists and representatives from companies such as EA SPORTS, Barclays, Budweiser and Castrol.

Among the personalities on the panel are Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, iconic Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and TNT Sports journalist Lynsey Hipgrave. These experts are charged with the difficult task of choosing the best player in the English Premier League.

Complete List of Premier League Panellists Rank Personality Additional Notes 1 Patrick Barclay Journalist and author 2 Kelly Cates TV presenter 3 John Cross Journalist and author 4 Sir Kenny Dalglish Liverpool legend 5 Dion Dublin Former English player 6 Rio Ferdinand Manchester United legend and six-time Premier League winner 7 Chris Foy Former English referee 8 Ryan Giggs Manchester United legend and winner of 35 titles with the Red Devils 9 Shay Given Newcastle and Republic of Ireland legend 10 Vicky Gomersall Sports journalist and presenter at Sky Sports 11 Lynsey Hipgrave TNT Sports presenter 12 Glenn Hoddle Tottenham Hotspur legend 13 Jermaine Jenas Former English player and consultant 14 Graeme Le Saux Former English player and twice named in the PFA Team of the Year 15 Hayley McQueen TV sports presenter and reporter 16 Kevin Miles Chief executive of the Football Supporters Association 17 Gary Neville Manchester United legend and nine-time Premier League winner 18 Jacqui Oatley English broadcaster, sports presenter and football commentator 19 Niall Quinn Former Irish player and Sunderland chairman 20 Jason Roberts Former English player 21 Alex Scott Arsenal legend and TV presenter 22 Mark Schwarzer Middlesbrough legend and 109 times capped with Australia 23 Alan Shearer Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers legend, Premier League all-time top-scorer and consultant 24 Andy Townsend Former Republic of Ireland international 25 Ian Wright Crystal Palace and Arsenal legend 26 EA representative - 27 Barclays representative - 28 Budweiser representative - 29 Castrol representative -

Information via the Premier League.