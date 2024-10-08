From one season to the next, fans never know what to expect from arguably the greatest division on earth: the Premier League. The English top flight’s unpredictability is one of the aspects which make it such a well-watched phenomenon – and combine that with its superstardom status, thanks to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland playing in it, and no league comes close.

Heading into the October international break, just seven games into the 2024/25 campaign, there are a number of differences in the standings compared to when all 20 clubs hit the seven-match mark in 2023/24. And that’s not referencing the change in personnel by virtue of those who were promoted and relegation on the back of last season – some teams have endured tricky starts, while others have found an impressive run of form.

The Premier League Table Seven Games into 2023/24

Champions Man City were leading the way

Close

Manchester City, the eventual winners, were at the top of the summit on 18 points from their opening seven games and Tottenham Hotspur – and their north London rivals, Arsenal - were joint-second on 17 points. Filling the remaining European spots were Liverpool, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

Manchester United and Chelsea, then managed by Mauricio Pochettino, were in 10th and 11th, respectively, as they struggled to find their groove. The usual culprits of Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers all found themselves mid-table, while Everton, Luton Town, Burnley, Bournemouth and Sheffield United were all flirting with relegation.

2023/24 Premier League Table - Seven Games In Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1. Man City 7 12 18 2. Spurs 7 9 17 3. Arsenal 7 9 17 4. Liverpool 7 9 16 5. Aston Villa 7 7 15 6. Brighton 7 5 15 7. West Ham 7 3 13 8. Newcastle 7 11 12 9. Crystal Palace 7 0 11 10. Man Utd 7 -4 9 11. Chelsea 7 1 8 12. Nottingham Forest 7 -2 8 13. Fulham 7 -7 8 14. Brentford 7 0 7 15. Wolves 7 -5 7 16. Everton 7 -6 4 17. Luton 7 -8 4 18. Burnley 7 -10 4 19. Bournemouth 7 -10 3 20. Sheffield Utd 7 -14 1

The Premier League Table Seven Games into 2024/25

Liverpool kick-start Slot era, at the top with 18 points

Close

A year on – seven outings into 2024/25 – and Arne Slot’s Liverpool have replaced City at the top and are the only team on 18 points. Pep Guardiola and his entourage follow on 17 points – as do Mikel Arteta’s well-drilled Arsenal side (despite the Gunners having already played away at Man City, Tottenham and Aston Villa this term). In fourth place are Chelsea, and they are followed by Aston Villa, whose position has not changed.

Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham, Tottenham and Forest make up the rest of the top 10, while London-based duo Brentford and West Ham reside in 11th and 12th, respectively. An array of teams are slumped in the bottom half – most notably, Manchester United in 14th. Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves make up the three relegation spots.

2024/25 Premier League Table - Seven Games In Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1. Liverpool 7 11 18 2. Man City 7 9 17 3. Arsenal 7 9 17 4. Chelsea 7 8 14 5. Aston Villa 7 3 14 6. Brighton 7 3 12 7. Newcastle 7 1 12 8. Fulham 7 2 11 9. Spurs 7 6 10 10. Nottingham Forest 7 1 10 11. Brentford 7 0 10 12. West Ham 7 -1 8 13. Bournemouth 7 -2 8 14. Man Utd 7 -3 8 15. Leicester 7 -3 6 16. Everton 7 -8 5 17. Ipswich 7 -8 4 18. Crystal Palace 7 -5 3 19. Southampton 7 -11 1 20. Wolves 7 -12 1

Man Utd’s Struggles Intensified

Tottenham have also endured a drop off

Close

For the second season on the trot, the Red Devils – led by the under-fire Erik ten Hag – are struggling to fare in the Premier League, but their struggles have somewhat intensified in 2024/25, the Dutchman’s third season at the helm. They sit 14th, on eight points, after seven games this term – in 2023/24, they were four places ahead and had totted up nine points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2024/25 season is Man Utd’s worst start to a league campaign since the Premier League’s formation in 1992.

The 20-time English champions are one of the teams who will need a change in fortunes upon returning to domestic action. Tottenham Hotspur, too, have endured a drop-off. In 2023/24, Ange Postecoglou-ball was in full flow and the feeling among their supporters, with them sitting in second, was high. They currently reside in ninth.

Liverpool Thrive in Post-Klopp Era

Slot and his men are sat at the summit of the top flight