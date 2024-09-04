Key Takeaways An alternative Premier League table without VAR has emerged, highlighting the significant impact of VAR decisions on team standings after the first three Gameweeks.

VAR controversies in recent games, such as those in Arsenal vs Brighton, present differing opinions among fans and pundits on crucial match-changing calls.

Despite varying fan reactions, the analysis showcases VAR's influence and how it can significantly sway match outcomes, with Bournemouth and Newcastle United one of the most affected games.

As the 2024-25 Premier League season gets underway, the role of VAR continues to be a lightning rod for controversy, influencing outcomes and sparking debates among fans and pundits alike. With the season only three games in, questions are already swirling about how different the league table might look without the intervention - or alleged errors - made by the divisive technology.

During the opening weeks of the current campaign, Squawka asked their followers to vote on each gameweek’s most controversial calls. The results form an alternative table showing us which teams' fans will be cursing VAR (and which will be secretly pleased the Premier League clubs didn’t vote to get rid of it).

The results already make for interesting reading. Although the PGMOL said that more than 100 errors were corrected by VAR last season, there are already plenty of talking points before the first international break of this campaign. Let's take a closer look at the table:

Premier League Table Without VAR 'Errors' (As of 04/09/24) Position Club Goal Difference Points 1. Liverpool (+1) 7 9 2. Manchester City (-1) 5 9 3. Brighton and Hove Albion 4 7 4. Arsenal 4 7 5. Bournemouth (+3) 2 7 6. Brentford 1 6 7. Newcastle United (-2) 1 6 8. Aston Villa (-1) 0 6 9. Nottingham Forest 1 5 10. Chelsea (+1) 3 4 11. Tottenham Hotspur (-1) 3 4 12. Fulham 0 4 13. West Ham -1 3 14. Manchester United -3 3 15. Leicester City -2 1 16. Crystal Palace -3 1 17. Ipswich Town -4 1 18. Wolverhampton Wanderers -6 1 19. Southampton -4 0 20. Everton -8 0

GW3 VAR Controversies

Arsenal vs Brighton filled with talking points

Arsenal's home fixture against in-form Brighton was the biggest game for controversy on the latest Premier League weekend, and the first VAR check was for a potential penalty for the Gunners. It came in the first half as Ben White’s shot hit the arm of Lewis Dunk before going out for a corner.

By the law, this one was pretty cut and dry. Dunk’s arm was close to his body and he made no movement towards the ball. This was never going to be a penalty in the Premier League, though, even if fan opinion was split a lot closer.

In the same game, there was mayhem over Declan Rice's second booking. He committed a foul and then nudged the ball away, but at the same time, Joel Veltman kicked Rice in a perceived attempt to take a quick free-kick. As the Englishman was deemed to have delayed the restart, a second yellow card was right by the letter of the law. Of course, as a yellow card, this decision wasn’t to be reviewed by VAR.

Related Damning Footage Shows New Angle of Declan Rice Red Card Incident vs Brighton New angle of Declan Rice's controversial red card against Brighton in the Premier League has gone viral.

From the Tottenham vs Newcastle match - a clash played at full throttle - there were two more controversies. But while Squawka's poll saw the majority of fans vote in favour of the referee's decision to keep Pape Matar Sarr on the pitch following a reckless challenge, the vote around whether James Maddison was lucky to escape a red card after he went in hard on Bruno Guimaraes was a lot tighter.

Interestingly, Squawka admitted they didn't take a closer look at the penalty Liverpool should have been awarded against Manchester United. Although Anthony Taylor's decision to wave play on after Noussair Mazraoui brought Cody Gakpo down in the box didn't affect the outcome, as Darwin Nunez subsequently fired wide of the target, it stopped the Reds from going top of the table on goal difference.

Related VAR Accused of ‘Baffling’ Error During Man United 0-3 Liverpool VAR expert analyses the incident from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Manchester United, which has been described as 'baffling'

GW2 VAR Controversies

Bournemouth's 93rd-minute equaliser against Newcastle should have stood

Bournemouth believed they had secured a late win against Newcastle when Dango Ouattara scored in the 93rd-minute, but VAR overturned the on-field decision, ruling it a handball and disallowing the goal without an on-field review. The decision sparked debate over whether the ball's contact with Ouattara's arm was clear enough to overturn the referee's original call.

Upon review, it looked as though the ball struck his shoulder, which meant the Cherries finished the day with two points fewer than they deserved, as they are the most impacted team on the table and should currently sit in fifth and unbeaten.

The drama in this fixture continued when Joelinton cynically pulled Neto down by the neck to stop a counter-attack moments later. Although the tackle, more fitting for rugby, earned him just a yellow card, many felt it warranted harsher punishment. Nevertheless, this likely didn't alter the course of the match as it was so late on.

Meanwhile, midway through the second half of Chelsea’s 6-2 win over Wolves, Yerson Mosquera was booked for a challenge on Moises Caicedo, and the bewildered reaction was similar to that of the above. Certainly, this is another case where the outcome wasn't altered by a poor VAR decision, but the scoreline could have been far worse for Wolves had Mosquera seen red.

Elsewhere, there were two controversial moments in Ipswich Town's visit to Manchester City. While there wasn't much uproar over Leif Davis' challenge on Savinho resulting in a penalty in the 10th minute - when roles were reversed, there was a greater chasm in opinion. Savinho brought down Davis inside Man City’s area, with the referee once again ignoring pleas for a penalty. But, this time, his decision was echoed by VAR, who did not suggest an overturn. This was a call that didn’t go down well with Ipswich fans, given they had conceded a penalty for a similar thing 30 minutes earlier.

GW1 VAR Controversies

Only two incorrect decisions, both involving penalties

Although the first gameweek offered VAR a clean slate to work with, they were still at fault for two errors, according to Squawka's followers. Omitted from the opening weekend's selection is Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze’s brilliant goal during his side’s loss to Brentford. Although the whistle was blown before the ball crossed the goal line, the VAR could not intervene to check Will Hughes’ challenge on Nathan Collins to potentially overturn the on-field decision.

Mateo Kovacic's handball following a 50-50 challenge with Malo Gusto in the 77th-minute appeared to be a nailed-on penalty at first glance. But this decision was based on the referee and VAR’s interpretation of the latest handball law implemented by the Premier League. Because of how close the ball was before being hit on Kovacic's hand, VAR agreed with Anthony Taylor's on-field decision to award a corner instead.

Meanwhile, VAR's decision that Matty Cash's challenge on Tomas Soucek was worthy of a penalty during West Ham's 2-1 win over Aston Villa was correct. A majority also agreed with VAR's decision to overturn Everton's penalty against Brighton, which saw the on-field referee judge Lewis Dunk's tackle on Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a foul.

Overall, it was a fairly quiet opening weekend for VAR, with the only other decision that got people talking being Chris Kavanagh's decision not to overturn Craig Pawson's call that saw Fabian Schar issued a red card for violent conduct after a clash with Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Saints' player's actions can be questioned, as the Southampton player theatrically threw himself to the ground. He was booked for his part in the tussle but would not receive another caution for simulation after the opponent had been sent off. Luckily for the Magpies, this had no impact on the scoreline as they held out for a 1-0 win.