Highlights Promotion and relegation are key aspects of European football and have existed since the 19th century.

Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US doesn't follow the same promotion-relegation model as Europe, instead using a closed-shop system.

Relegation play-offs are not used in English football but are widespread across the rest of Europe.

The concepts of promotion and relegation are as fundamental to European football as the dimensions of the pitch and the duration of each match. When the continent's richest clubs unveiled the so-called 'Super League' without the threat of relegation or promise of promotion in April 2021, fans were united in their disgust, protesting so vociferously that a plan which had been discussed for three years was effectively disbanded within two days.

Not every division across the globe shares the same passion. Major League Soccer (MLS), the top-tier league in the US which Lionel Messi now calls home, does not adhere to the same European structure, deploying the closed-shop format which is commonplace across North American sports.

Promotion and relegation based on league position were established before an 18-yard box existed. Here is a look at how the current system works and the history of this integral aspect of the sport.

Promotion and Relegation Explained

Football is a brilliantly simple game which is easily complicated. Whether that's on the pitch or in the boardrooms where the rules are decided. The essence of promotion and relegation is easy to grasp. The teams that perform the worst at the end of each season are relegated to a lower division, while those that are the most successful are promoted - i.e. move up - to a higher tier. There is no promotion for teams in the highest division, which in England would be the Premier League, as there would be no more rungs of the ladder to climb.

Almost every open league structure guarantees that at least the worst team from one tier will be relegated and replaced by the best-performing side in the division immediately below. Each country is free to choose how to decide the rest of the clubs that are promoted and relegated at the end of the season, creating a wide range of approaches.

Promotion Play-offs

The English football pyramid is one of several that employ promotion play-offs. After a familiar round-robin league season, the two highest-ranked teams from England's second tier - the Championship - automatically qualify for the following campaign of the Premier League. The four sides ranked between third and sixth enter a mini-knockout tournament known as the play-offs to determine the final promoted team.

The likes of Italy and Spain use the same broad structure, although every country has its own nuances. In Italy's second tier, Serie B, four clubs ranked from fifth to eighth enter a preliminary stage of the play-offs to qualify for the semi-finals against the teams that finished third and fourth.

This system has produced some dramatic moments over the years with teams liable to risk it all in light of the rewards awaiting the victor. England's Championship play-off final is routinely dubbed 'the richest match in football' as the winner stands to earn a nine-figure sum from improved sponsorship and TV deals that come with playing top-flight football. For all the fun, plenty have questioned how fair play-offs are given that a side which finished third has the same chances of promotion as the division's sixth-best club.

Nations That use Promotion Play-offs Nation # Teams in Second Tier # Teams Involved in Play-offs # Teams Promoted via Play-offs England 24 4 1 Iceland 12 4 1 Italy 20 6 1 Moldova 12 10 1 Poland 18 4 1 Spain 22 4 1 Turkey 18 5 1

Promotion Round

Not every nation is seduced by the ecstasy and agony of play-offs. Numerous divisions instead adhere to a promotion round. This is when the round-robin format of the league system, where every team is pitted against each other at home and away, is halted at a predetermined date. A set number of teams - often the top half of the division - then only play each other, tallying their points from both stages of the season to form a final promotion league table. Based on these definitive standings, the leading clubs (often the top two) move up a division.

Nations That use Promotion Rounds Nation # Teams in Second Tier # Teams Involved in Promotion Round # Teams Promoted via Promotion Round Cyprus 16 8 3 Denmark 12 6 2 Finland 12 6 1 Israel 16 8 2 Malta 16 6 2 Romania 20 6 2 Serbia 16 8 2 Ukraine 20 10 2

Relegation Play-offs

Relegation play-offs are littered across European football. These brutal matches afford clubs from the higher division one last chance to avoid the drop, with a contest - often across two legs - against a highly ranked club from the tier below.

Germany is one of the most prominent proponents of this system. While the bottom two clubs in the Bundesliga are automatically relegated and replaced by the top two of the '2. Bundesliga' (second tier in German league football), the relegation play-off pits the club that finishes 16th in the top flight against the third-placed side from the nation's second tier.

The contest is commonly decided by an aggregate score across two games at each club's home ground. Top-flight sides traditionally dominate. In the 11 years between 2013 and 2023, only one team from Germany's second tier won the relegation play-off - when Union Berlin achieved the rare feat in 2019, club president Dirk Zingler burst into tears.

The UEFA Nations League initially adopted a straightforward approach of automatic promotion and relegation when unveiled in 2018. The newfangled competition which acts as a four-tier league system for national teams saw England drop into League B at the end of the 2022/2023 season after finishing bottom of their group. But the competition has been restructured ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign to include a relegation play-off.

Competitions That use Relegation Play-offs National Competition # Teams in First Tier Andorra 10 Armenia 10 Belarus 16 Bulgaria 16 Croatia 10 Czech Republic 16 Estonia 10 France 18 Germany 18 Latvia 10 Lithuania 10 Luxembourg 16 Montenegro 10 Netherlands 18 North Macedonia 12 Northern Ireland 12 Portugal 18 Republic of Ireland 10 Romania 16 Russia 16 Serbia 16 Slovakia 12 Slovenia 10 Sweden 16 Switzerland 12 Ukraine 16 UEFA Nations League 54

Relegation Round

An inverse of the promotion round, several nations deploy a relegation round to decide the clubs that drop into the lower tier. At an established point in the calendar, the division is split to determine the final set of fixtures.

The sides consigned to the relegation portion of the table battle against one another in a desperate bid to avoid finishing bottom of the lowly pile. The lowest-ranked clubs at this definitive stage of the season - usually one or two unlucky establishments - are demoted into the tier below.

Nations That use Relegation Rounds Nation # Teams in First Tier # Teams Involved in Relegation Round # Teams Relegated via Relegation Round Andorra 10 5 1 Austria 12 6 1 Belgium 16 4 2 Bulgaria 16 6 2 Cyprus 14 7 3 Denmark 12 6 2 Finland 12 6 1 Greece 14 7 2 Iceland 12 6 2 Israel 14 8 2 Romania 16 10 2 Serbia 16 8 2

Promotion and Relegation Play-offs

Some nations have constructed particularly convoluted mechanisms to determine promotion and relegation. Belgium's top flight has a relegation round to establish two automatically relegated clubs before the team third from bottom enters a relegation play-off against the winners of the promotion play-offs from the second tier. It's complicated.

Several countries require teams to navigate a round of promotion play-off matches between other clubs in their division to qualify for the relegation play-off against a side in the tier above. Scotland's Championship subscribes to this strategy.

Teams that finish third and fourth in the Scottish second tier face off for the prize of a match against the division's runners-up. The winners of that tie then meet the club that finished 11th in the Scottish Premiership across a two-legged final. Partick Thistle came through the first two rounds in 2023 and won their home leg against top-flight side Ross County only to be undone by a penalty shootout in the reverse fixture.

Nations That use Promotion and Relegation Play-offs Nation # First Tier Clubs # Second Tier Clubs # Clubs Involved in Play-offs Albania 10 12 5 Belgium 16 16 5 Finland 12 12 4 Georgia 10 10 4 Norway 16 16 5 Scotland 12 10 4

Relegation Coefficients

Argentina have a monopoly on promotion and relegation complexities. The three-time World Cup winners have chopped and changed the top-flight league structure at a dizzying rate. In its current complicated iteration, one side is relegated based on 'promedios', averages. The team with the lowest points per game across the previous three top-flight campaigns is consigned to the second tier.

The system has been in place since 1983, although the number of previous seasons considered has fluctuated over the years. This back-dated approach clearly benefits bigger clubs that are unlikely to have multiple poor seasons and thereby spares them from the financial destruction that is relegation. However, slipping down a division does come with economic benefits in England.

Parachute Payments

When a club is relegated from the Premier League, their fall down the footballing pyramid is softened by a parachute payment. To compensate for the financial demands placed upon clubs competing with the nation's economic elite, relegated sides have been entitled to a share of the astronomical sums the Premier League can command from broadcasting rights.

A relegated club earns 55% of a top-flight side's broadcasting bounty in their first season after relegation, followed by 45% in the second. If they had been in the Premier League for more than one year before tumbling out of the trap door, the club would be entitled to an extra 20%. Promotion back to the Premier League brings a swift halt to any further parachute payments.

This system - which was introduced in 2006 - has been statistically proven to unfairly inflate the chances of promotion back to the top flight for recently relegated clubs. The English Football League chairperson Ricky Parry memorably chastised parachute payments as "an evil that must be eradicated" in 2020.

Parachute Payments Made to Championship Clubs Season Clubs with Parachute Payments Average Payment per Club 2006/2007 6 £6.48m 2007/2008 4 £11.4m 2008/2009 6 £11.8m 2009/2010 5 £12.4m 2010/2011 4 £14.9m 2011/2012 7 £12.5m 2012/2013 7 £11.8m 2013/2014 8 £17.5m 2014/2015 10 £16.6m 2015/2016 9 £18.0m 2016/2017 8 £27.4m 2017/2018 8 £30.3m 2018/2019 8 £33.1m 2019/2020 5 £34.1m 2020/2021 5 £29.2m 2021/2022 4 £30.2m

How Promotion and Relegation has Changed

The legendary Manchester United forward Denis Law said it best when he warned: "The only thing that has never changed in the history of the game is the shape of the ball." Organised league football was established in England as early as 1888 - 15 years before the first successful powered aeroplane - but promotion and relegation based on league position didn't come along until 1898.

Test Matches

After the Second Division was formed in 1892, the identity of the sides that fell from the First and moved up from the new league was determined by a series of test matches - forerunners to the modern-day relegation play-offs that are widespread across European football. The rules changed each year and in 1898 the first round of matches ensured that both second-tier Burnley and top-flight Stoke City would grace the First Division if they played out a draw.

Fans were so enraged by the perfunctory 0-0 that the entire crowd acted as ball boys and girls, desperately tossing the ball back onto the pitch each time the disinterested set of players booted it away. Unimpressed by the organised injustice, the football association decreed that the First Division's bottom two would be automatically relegated while the Second Division's leading duo were promoted in their place. This formed the basis of most football leagues across the globe for almost a century.

Introduction of the Play-offs

English football had sunk to new lows by the mid-1980s. All clubs were banned from European competition after the Heysel tragedy and hooliganism was rife. A Sunday Times editorial infamously described the game as "a slum sport played in slum stadiums increasingly watched by slum people".

The play-offs were introduced in the English Football League ahead of the 1986/1987 season to liven up a dying spectacle. It worked immediately. More than half of the 20 play-offs contested across Divisions Two, Three and Four in 1987 attracted the home side's largest attendance of the season. The same general format has been in place ever since.

The English game was not the first to spice up promotion and relegation. German football introduced relegation play-offs to the Bundesliga in 1981 while Argentina came up with the relegation coefficient scheme back in 1957.

Data via ResearchGate and correct as of 21st March 2024.