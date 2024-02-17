Highlights PSG are set to lose Kylian Mbappe for free this summer after he told the club that he will not renew his contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club plans to rebuild by signing a top centre-back and centre-midfielder, as well as a top striker.

PSG have been linked with some top players and could still field a strong XI this season, even without the French superstar.

It looks like Kylian Mbappe's time at Paris Saint-Germain is finally coming to an end. The Frenchman has reportedly alerted the club that he intends to leave in the summer, with Real Madrid his intended destination. It will bring to an end what has been a six-year stint in the French capital for the 25-year-old.

Considering his status as one of the best players in the world, PSG will have been hoping to fetch a pretty sizeable transfer fee for Mbappe once they lost him, but as things stand, they won't receive a penny as he'll leave for free with his contract expiring in the summer. With that being said, the money they'll save on his astronomical wages should make a difference.

In the last year, PSG have lost both Neymar and Lionel Messi, and with Mbappe now set to depart too, you'd be forgiven for expecting the club to enter a rebuilding period ahead of next. Well, according to reports, the club will be fairly active in the transfer window during the summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that they intend to bring in a centre-back, a central midfielder and a striker following Mbappe's departure. On the back of that news, we've decided to look at the players that PSG have been linked with and come up with the XI that they'll likely line up with next season. Let's get started.

PSG's possible XI next year Position Player GK Gianluigi Donnarumma RB Achraf Hakimi CB Marquinhos CB Leny Yoro LB Nuno Mendes CM Warren Zaire-Emery CM Bruno Guimaraes CM Vitinha RW Ousmane Dembele ST Victor Osimhen LW Marco Asensio

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Barring anything too drastic, the goalkeeping situation shouldn't change at PSG next season. Gianluigi Donnarumma had a rough start to life in France when he first joined from AC Milan back in 2021, but he's since shown why he is one of the most highly regarded goalkeepers on the planet.

It's absurd to think about all that he's achieved already, despite being just 24 years old and the fact that Donnarumma isn't even close to his prime right now is a scary notion for the rest of football. PSG should have their starting goalkeeper role locked down for the foreseeable future here.

Right-back

Achraf Hakimi

There are few right-backs on the planet who are on the same level as Achraf Hakimi. The former Real Madrid man has flourished at some of Europe's greatest sides, with spells at Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and now PSG cementing his status as one of the best full-backs in the sport right now.

There's zero reason to suggest that the Ligue 1 champions will even consider shopping for Hachimi's replacement in the summer. Considering he's still just 25 years old, they have zero reason to. He's still got plenty of time ahead of him before he even thinks about slowing down.

Centre-back

Marquinhos

Every football team needs leaders within their ranks and Marquinhos offers that at PSG. The current vice-captain is 29 years old, offering experience that a large portion of the squad doesn't have, but more importantly, he's still a very, very good defender. The Brazillian has been a key figure for the French club over the last decade.

Having joined PSG in 2013, Marquinhos has played over 400 times for the team since, and considering he still has plenty to offer the club on the pitch, it's hard to imagine he won't be in the starting lineup by the time next season gets underway. Losing a key figure like Mbappe is a big blow, so they won't want to lose another leader.

Centre-back

Leny Yoro

With that being said, it has been reported that PSG are currently looking for another centre-back to join the club and likely play alongside Marquinhos. Having previously tried to sign Leny Yoro in the winter transfer window, it seems very likely that the club will make another play for the young Lille centre-back in the summer.

They'll face stiff competition, with Real Madrid also reportedly interested in his services, according to Goal. The 18-year-old has emerged as a seriously impressive young prospect at Lille and has become one of the best teenagers in world football right now. He'd be a huge get for PSG, and considering signing with the club keeps him in his homeland of France, we like their odds of getting a deal done.

Left-back

Nuno Mendes

After emerging at Sporting Lisbon, Nuno Mendes joined PSG in 2021, initially on loan before making the deal a permanent one a year later. He's a very promising young full-back, who has a blindingly bright future ahead of him, but things haven't been a complete success just yet in France.

The 21-year-old had a solid couple of seasons to kickstart his time in Ligue 1, but after picking up a hamstring injury last year, he's missed almost 12 months of football now. Mendes hasn't played a single game this season, but should hopefully have recovered by the time the 24/25 campaign gets underway and if he is, you should expect him to retake his place in the backline.

Centre-midfield

Warren Zaire-Emery

Another young prospect with an incredible future ahead of him, Warren Zaire-Emery has been very, very impressive for PSG since he broke into the first team. Despite being just 17 years old, the midfielder has already played over 50 times for the Ligue 1 side, a testament to just how good he's been so far.

With Zaire-Emery, PSG has the chance to build around a very promising young prospect who can lead the team for years to come, so it's hard to imagine that he won't be in the starting lineup come next season. Replacing him now would be pretty foolish for the club. He might not be the best possible option right now, but he will almost certainly become that.

Centre-midfield

Bruno Guimaraes

Zaire-Emery's spot in the starting lineup should be considered safe right now, but that doesn't mean PSG aren't looking for a new central midfielder. According to Romano, they are and Bruno Guimaraes is a name on their radar. The Brazillian has been nothing short of sublime since moving to Newcastle United in the Premier League back in 2022.

Helping lead the club into a brand-new era following their takeover, he's been a stalwart in the middle of the park and has emerged as one of the Magpies' most important players. The Daily Mail have revealed that PSG are lining up a move for Guimaraes in the summer, so don't be too surprised if he's in the club's starting lineup when next season gets underwar.

Centre-mid

Vitinha

Rounding out PSG's midfield trio is Vitinha. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and that's certainly the case with the Portuguese international. Having joined PSG a couple of years ago, the 24-year-old has come along nicely in the midfield and is currently having the most prolific season of his senior career.

With five goals to his name already, Vitinha has played a major role for PSG so far this year. There's no reason to expect he'll be replaced in the summer, considering how good he's been up to this point. Considering his age, he should only really get better too, so the club would be wise to invest their money elsewhere and keep him in the fold.

Right-wing

Ousmane Dembele

At one point, it looked like Ousmane Dembele would become one of the best players in the world, and while that certainly hasn't been the case, he's still a good player and brings something to the PSG lineup. He isn't having the most prolific season of his career by any stretch, with just one goal to his name so far, but the winger has picked up eight assists so far, demonstrating how important he's been for his teammates.

Dembele only joined PSG last summer, and he's still just 26 years old which is wild considering how long he seems to have been playing football at the top of the sport. If he can keep fit, as he has this year, he should remain in the club's plans and keep his spot in the starting XI.

Striker

Victor Osimhen

The final position that PSG are said to be recruiting for is the striker position. The player who will directly replace Mbappe in the lineup. As a result, they'll need a major name to fill the hole that the Frenchman is set to leave and The Athletic have reported that Victor Osimhen is the man they've identified for the job.

The Napoli man has been a fine goalscorer over the last few years and has interest from numerous big clubs across Europe. What might give PSG the advantage, is the fact that the Nigerian is already familiar with Ligue 1, having spent significant time with Lille in the past. Osimhen is a natural goalscorer and would be the perfect superstar to replace Mbappe as the face of PSG.

Left-wing

Marco Asensio

After seven years at Real Madrid, Marco Asensio joined PSG last summer, and while his first season at the club hasn't been all too impressive, things should improve after this initial bedding-in process. The winger has scored five times in 16 appearances for the club so far, and has been slow to find his feet in France.

He should be hitting his stride next season, though, and if he can be half as good as he was for Real Madrid over the years, PSG will have a very special talent in the wings, and he should be ready to make a significant impact in the starting lineup going forward. Losing Mbappe is going to be a big blow to the club's offensive output, so they'll need the best possible front three they can put together, and Asensio should be a part of that.