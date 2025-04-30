Gianluigi Donnarumma is making a strong case to be regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football after producing many incredible displays on the biggest European stage this term. The Italian giant was always seen as a player with exceptional potential as he broke into AC Milan's first-team as a teenager.

However, a controversial move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 saw the glovesman's performance levels dip shortly after the high-point of his career to date. Having played a starring role in his nation's Euro 2020 triumph, he then found himself in a battle with Keylor Navas to be the number one in Paris.

Putting his high-profile errors and inconsistencies behind him this term, Donnarumma has been instrumental in PSG's rise to be seen as one of the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy after already wrapping up the Ligue 1 title. His performances against Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal have blown fans away, and the spotlight is now firmly above his head.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's Facial Scar Explained

A horror clash resulted in the wound