Manchester United’s takeover feels as if it has been going on for an eternity.

Although the process has been whittled down to just two preferred bidders, there could be added complications following new reports that Paris Saint-Germain’s president played a significant role in talks for one potential new owner.

And this could potentially have huge consequences.

United’s current owners, the Glazers, put the club up for sale late last year, but the process has dragged on for months now.

The two favourites are currently Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

A report earlier this week from The Times revealed that Ratcliffe had emerged as the clear favourite to complete the deal and that Sheikh Jassim had tabled a final offer for the club to usurp his rival.

The latter is reportedly seeking to purchase 100% of the club, while Ratcliffe’s bid would only see him take a majority stake, allowing the Glazers to remain in some capacity.

PSG president involved in takeover talks

Additionally, there are other complications for Sheikh Jassim’s bid.

New reports have revealed that PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, played an important role in his takeover talks.

The Athletic write that Al-Khelaifi was contacted by the Glazers, “in an attempt to persuade Sheikh Jassim to increase his bid.”

PSG’s president was initially consulted by Sheikh Jassim's team for advice on United’s valuation but has since met with both United’s current owners and Raine Group, who are conducting the sale process.

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives have stressed that his wealth is independent of that of the Qatari state, but his lack of involvement in the process has led to concerns about who is behind the bid.

And Al-Khelaifi’s presence has raised further questions in the Premier League.

This is because he is the head of Qatar Sports Investments, which is a subsidiary of the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

Consequently, owners of Premier League clubs are reportedly worried about Sheikh Jassim being “a face” for the Qatari state were he to acquire United, and they are also concerned that the Red Devils would be the latest club to come under what is seen by many as state ownership.

What additional consequences might there be?

If Sheikh Jassim successfully buys the club, there could be further issues for United if UEFA believes that there is a link between their owners and PSG’s.

Premier League rules do not prohibit one entity from owning multiple clubs, but UEFA rules do not allow clubs owned by the same group to play in the same competition.

So, were United and PSG to qualify for the Champions League at the same time, they could not both play if UEFA believed they came under common ownership.

The Athletic writes that parties concerned in the takeover talks have been aware of these issues, and why some believe that Ratcliffe’s bid presents fewer problems.

However, Ratcliffe, who currently owns Nice, would most likely have to sell the French club were he to acquire control of United.

What next for United?

With their season over, attention at Old Trafford has turned to transfer targets.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be desperate for the takeover of the club to be completed so that he and the incoming hierarchy can concentrate on the summer business.