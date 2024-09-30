Key Takeaways Gary Neville expressed initial caution regarding Erik ten Hag's appointment, emphasising the need for patience and realistic expectations.

Roy Keane saw the appointment as a positive step, highlighting Ten Hag's solid CV and reputation.

Ian Wright believed Ten Hag had a talented squad at his disposal and was the right manager to bring out their best.

It's been more than two years since Erik ten Hag assumed the pressure-laden role of Manchester United manager after taking over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer of 2022. At that time, the Dutchman exuded a confidence that few could muster in what is widely regarded as football's biggest job. During one of his earlyinterviews, he said: "I admire both, Man City and Liverpool. They play fantastic football. But eras come to an end."

In a catch-22 situation, though, while his fiercest rivals continue to pave the way for greater success, the Dutchman's tenure as Red Devils' boss finds itself in all-too-familiar circumstances, stranded in troubled waters. While it's now been reported that the 54-year-old is expected to retain his position for the time being, the situation remains delicate, and these uncertain days evoke a sense of deja vu reminiscent of when he first took on the role in April 2022.

As a result, this moment feels ideal for reflecting on how top pundits viewed the appointment back then. It also offers a chance to compare Ten Hag's reputation at that time with how he is regarded today, as well as to assess whether the sport's leading intellects were right in their pre-conceived assessments. The results prove two years is a lifetime in football.

Gary Neville

Sky Sports' figurehead was grounded from the start

At the start of his reign, Ten Hag was given a huge rebuilding job. Gary Neville had already made his sombre feelings towards his former club very well known in the days, weeks, months, and even years leading up to the Dutchman's appointment, having gone on record to call Man United a 'broken' club following a 4-0 defeat at Anfield at the time.

The pundit maintained this cautious approach in his first interview following Ten Hag's arrival. “I wouldn’t say excitement because of the mood we’re in at the moment as Manchester United," he said. “It took Klopp 4-5 years to win a league title, as great a job as he has done and United are a million miles away from that. It has all collapsed this season and I don’t know why that has happened.

“I wouldn’t put much pressure on Ten Hag to win a trophy in his first season or two, that would be overachieving for me. Year three, four, five is when you start looking at him to win trophies."

Although it may not be silverware of the kind Neville alluded to almost 30 months ago, Ten Hag delivered expectations of a trophy in very little time, having won the League Cup in his first season, and then that job-saving FA Cup triumph in his second, which would suggest Neville should perhaps be far happier about the situation at Old Trafford than he is right now

Roy Keane

The unforgiving Irishman insisted it was a good appointment

When it comes to those hard to please, perhaps there's nobody more difficult to impress in football than Man United's former captain Roy Keane. At any given opportunity, the uncompromising midfielder-turned-pundit will grumble about the current situation at his former club or, indeed, the sporting landscape as a whole.

Nevertheless, he was hugely optimistic about Ten Hag's appointment back in 2022. "I think it is a good appointment," Keane told Sky Sports. "With all the speculation it has been on the cards for the last few months and I think the club will be glad just to get the deal done.

"He can start looking at the club, albeit from the background, because he does not start until July.

"He has got a solid CV and a good reputation, but the proof is in the pudding, and we will see what he is like when he is in the job and whether he can get Manchester United back to where they need to be."

Jamie Carragher

He was excited to see Ten Hag imprint Ajax's playing style on the Premier League

While those aforementioned pundits, who undeniably bring a Red Devils' bias to their analysis, chose to spoke with the motif of redemption and placed emphasis on Ten Hag's necessity of taking United back to the pedestal of English football, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher took a different approach.

A self-proclaimed hopeless romantic of the beautiful game, Carragher expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of the former Ajax manager bringing his distinctive playing style to the Premier League. "I'm excited to see him in the league," he told Sky Sports.

"The two Ajax teams he's built have been really exciting to watch and really lit up the Champions League."

Since he made those comments, the Liverpudlian pundit has often criticised Ten Hag for losing his identity at Man United. In response, the Dutchman has claimed that he doesn't have the players at his disposal to play the way he did when Ajax were a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League. But after having shelled out £600m since joining the club, the head coach can no longer escape the fact that his squad is very much the team he has built.

Ian Wright

Arsenal legend claimed he already had a 'host of good players' at his disposal

Ten Hag has become infatuated by the notion that managers need time to imprint their philosophy on a squad, and that has been apparent with how often he has called upon the Old Trafford bosses to get deals over the line and help him return to his Ajax pomp. However, in direct contrast to his responses to Carragher over the years, Ian Wright felt the Dutchman already had the players at his disposal to succeed from day-dot.

The Arsenal legend viewed Ten Hag as the perfect manager to get the best out of a squad already brimming with big names and high price tags. Speaking on the Kelly & Wrighty Show, Wright said: "So you think to yourself, if Ten Hag can come in, with these very good players, because they are very good players... I like Dalot, I like Telles who's come in, Harry Maguire with the right people [around him]. Of course, if you give him the right protection, we've seen that he's going to be okay.

"Scott McTominay's got that engine, Fred we've seen him play very well. Then up front you've got Ronaldo, you've got Sancho and then Rashford once he gets his form. So you've got players that if they're organised in a structure, and they start playing in the structure, and they start getting confidence in it, they will beat teams."

He went on to say that Ten Hag was the right man to bring out the best in the mentioned players. However, since then, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jadon Sancho have all been moved on, with two departing after strained relationships with the new manager. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire remains on the fringes of the squad, Marcus Rashford appears frustrated in front of goal, and Diogo Dalot is the latest to come under fire for his involvement in Tottenham's opening goal during the Red Devils' humiliating 3-0 defeat.

Wayne Rooney

Former United talisman flagged a warning ahead of Ten Hag's appointment

Wayne Rooney warned Man United fans not to expect a quick fix to their problems following the appointment of Ten Hag as manager. Reacting to the news on Sky Sports (as per Metro), the club's record Premier League goalscorer said: "Obviously it’s a massive job. It looks like they’re going to give him a bit of time, from what I’ve seen. I’m sure they’re going to let him rebuild the squad because that needs to happen.

"I think the fans have to be a little bit patient with it because it’s not going to change overnight or as quick as you would like. I think United fans need to be realistic with that and that’s what I’m sure the club are hoping for. I think it’s positive news today for Manchester United fans."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since joining Manchester Utd in April 2022, Erik ten Hag's side has conceded 3+ goals on 25 occasions.

Paul Scholes

He urged Ten Hag to take inspiration from Mikel Arteta in pursuit of turning things around

Interestingly, United legend Paul Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford (with only Ryan Giggs' tally of 12 eclipsing him), urged Ten Hag to take inspiration from Mikel Arteta in his strives to turn things around at Old Trafford. “If you look at what Arteta has done at Arsenal, that was a big rebuilding job and he's taken no nonsense," the retired midfielder told talkSPORT.

"I think this manager has to do exactly the same.”

Of course, Arteta has done a fine job at the Gunners' helm, having ran serial Premier League winners Manchester City to the wire in the last two seasons, as they emerge as Pep Guardiola's biggest adversaries to a fifth successive title this season, too. However, what's missing from Arteta's catalogue right now is a trophy - something Ten Hag can boast in each of his two terms so far.