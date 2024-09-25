Raheem Sterling made his full Arsenal debut tonight in the Gunners' 5-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium in the EFL Cup, with the winger getting on the scoresheet and registering an assist. But his overall performance has divided the Gunners' fanbase.

Goals from Sterling, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and a brace from teenager Ethan Nwaneri saw off the Trotters as Mikel Arteta's side progressed comfortably into the fourth round of the competition. While the full debutant was a threat throughout, he lacked technical security at times, resulting in conflicting opinions on his display circulating on social media.

With Arsenal's squad stretched in certain areas of the pitch, Sterling will likely begin to feature more frequently for the North London outfit, and tonight's audition would've made for largely encouraging viewing for Arteta.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sterling was one of five full Arsenal debutants against Bolton. The others were goalkeeper Jack Porter, right-back Josh Nichols, left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Nwaneri.

Sterling Praised For Goal Contributions

The wide man scored and assisted Nwaneri

Joining the club on deadline day in a shock move from Chelsea, Sterling arrived at London Colney as Arsenal made a late move to provide Arteta with greater depth in his attacking cohort. The 29-year-old had been ostracised at Stamford Bridge, barred from using the West London club's first team facilities as Enzo Maresca looked to cut his inflated squad, resulting in the Gunners negotiating a temporary deal without having to pay a loan fee.

The England international was granted short cameos in games against Tottenham and Atalanta last week, but was given his first opportunity from the start against Bolton tonight, and it took him just 37 minutes to make a meaningful contribution in a red and white shirt. Played in down the left-hand side by an incisive pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly, Sterling slid the ball across immaculately for Nwaneri to tuck home the second goal.

The experienced winger received widespread praise from the Arsenal faithful for the contribution, with one fan describing his run and cross as 'fantastic' on X, while another recognised the quality of the delivery, despite admitting he'd had 'a tough start to the game'.

Another supporter praised his movement to find himself in the position to receive the pass from Lewis-Skelly:

The Queens Park Rangers academy graduate went one better by tapping home in the second half after the ball fell nicely for him just a few yards out. Good work from Saka forced the Bolton goalkeeper into a save, before Sterling poked him his first goal in an Arsenal shirt.

As expected, the likes of Saka and impressive starlet Nwaneri will take a lot of the praise, but Sterling's direct running and pace in behind gave Arsenal a different dynamic down the left-hand side, with the loanee providing some of the characteristics counterpart Gabriel Martinelli has been lacking in recent months. The former Liverpool forward will certainly need more minutes to return to peak match sharpness, but the early signs were positive.

Sterling's Statistics vs Bolton Minutes Played 81 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected Goals 0.85 Expected Assists 0.36 Shots 3 Key Passes 1 Touches 45 Successful Dribbles 0/3 (0%)

Sterling Display Divides Opinion

Not all fans were thrilled

Moving forward, after a hard-fought draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on the weekend, respectively, Arteta has an important decision to make regarding who starts on the left-wing. But can Sterling be the man to displace an out of sorts Martinelli?

Despite scoring and providing an assist, it appears the jury may still be out. One supporter asserted that Sterling's performance levels were lower than he thought they'd descended to at Chelsea:

Ultimately, it remains to be seen as to whether he's done enough to merit a starting birth against Leicester City on the weekend, but Arteta will be pleased with the general professionalism the ageing player showed on the night. Two goal contributions is a solid initial showing, but Sterling has more work to do if he is to convince all Arsenal fans he deserves to regularly start.