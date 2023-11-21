Highlights Randy Moss was initially overlooked by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1998 NFL Draft due to off-the-field concerns, which fueled his desire to excel against them.

Moss had a standout performance against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day in 1998 with three catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

This performance was a testament to Moss's ability and served as sweet revenge against the Cowboys.

Long before Randy Moss became one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, he was simply a kid—an extremely talented kid—from West Virginia who dreamed of playing for the Dallas Cowboys one day.

It seemed that dream would come true during the 1998 NFL Draft as the All-American was certain Jerry Jones would take him with the No. 8 overall selection. But due to some off-the-field concerns, the Cowboys chose to pass, and the Minnesota Vikings ultimately took Moss at No. 21.

Naturally, the Marshall product took that personally and vowed to destroy Dallas when he got the chance to square off against America's Team. And it certainly didn't take him long to make good on that vow, as Moss torched his boyhood heroes as a rookie with one of the most epic Thanksgiving Day performances of all time.

The Dallas Cowboys passed on Randy Moss in the 1998 NFL Draft

It's no secret that Randy Moss got into some trouble as a youngster. Not long after signing his letter of intent to play college football at Notre Dame, which had long been his dream, he was involved in a scuffle at his high school and pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor battery, which resulted in a 30-day jail sentence.

The incident cost Moss his scholarship with the Fighting Irish, but he was given another shot with a high-profile program at Florida State. But he lost his opportunity with the Seminoles as well, as he tested positive for marijuana, thus violating his probation.

Moss then transferred to Marshall, where he became the player everyone knew he could be. As a redshirt sophomore in 1997, he was named a consensus All-American and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting after catching 90 passes for 1,647 yards with 25 touchdowns. Moss opted out of his final two years of eligibility and declared for the 1998 NFL Draft, where he was expected to be a high first-round pick.

The team with which he was linked the most was the Dallas Cowboys, who held the No. 8 overall pick. Jerry Jones was very high on Moss and even sent a scout to West Virginia the day of the draft, as Moss had chosen to stay home to watch the proceedings with his mother.

But when it came time for Dallas to pick, they went with defensive end Greg Ellis, as Jones was apparently still concerned with the off-the-field issues that plagued the star wideout a few years earlier.

This was obviously the thinking of others as well, as plenty of franchises who needed a wide receiver chose to pass as Moss continued to slip down the draft board. As mentioned, the generational receiving talent fell in the Vikings' lap at No. 21, which would not be the last time that happened for Minnesota.

Moss got his revenge on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day in 1998

As luck would have it, Randy Moss got his first crack at the Cowboys during his rookie season in Minnesota. And it wasn't just any regular matchup. This was Thanksgiving Day at the old Texas Stadium.

Just four days earlier, Moss had set a new career-high with 153 receiving yards during the Vikings' 28-14 win over the rival Green Bay Packers. But that mark wouldn't last long. With the whole world watching, the 21-year-old showed the Cowboys exactly what they were missing out on with a 163-yard performance.

Now, perhaps you're thinking that a 163-yard day is good but maybe not worthy of being called an epic performance. But look at the stat sheet and watch the tape, and you can see exactly why it was so special.

REC YDS AVG TD LONG 3 163 54.3 3 56

Yes, you're reading that right. Every single ball Moss caught from Randall Cunningham that day was a touchdown, and every single one of them went for more than 50 yards. It was just the 17th time in NFL history that a receiver had caught three balls in a game and took them all to pay dirt.

The first one was a wide open deep ball to open the scoring less than two minutes into the game. The second one was a similar play later in the first quarter, though this time the Dallas DB was at least in the frame when Moss made the catch. The rookie had saved the best for last. Late in the third quarter, Moss caught a quick toss at midfield, broke a tackle, and galloped down the sideline, giving the safety a semi-juke without breaking stride on his way to the house.

And the icing on the cake, of course, was a Vikings' victory, as Minnesota won a wild shootout, 46-36. How's that for some sweet revenge?

Moss went on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, catching 69 passes for 1,313 yards and a league-leading (and NFL rookie record) 17 touchdowns, also earning First-Team All-Pro honors and the first of six trips to the Pro Bowl. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

