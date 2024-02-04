Highlights Kylian Mbappe has reportedly chosen to make the move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, having been linked with a move to the club for several years now.

Should he join, he would add to what is already a stacked squad which includes the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid have also been linked with moves for other players, including Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, and could have a dream summer transfer window if they land all their targets.

After years of speculation and rumours, it seems Real Madrid could finally be about to land their man. That's right, according to recent reports, Kylian Mbappe could finally be heading to the Bernabeu after it was revealed that he had chosen to join the club in the summer.

That would be an absolutely massive bit of business for Los Blancos and would give the Frenchman the best possible shot at winning a Champions League trophy. He isn't the only player that is on Madrid's radar, though, and if all goes to plan, he's not the only name that will be coming through the doors in the summer transfer window. If Carlo Ancelotti's side are handed their dream transfer window in 2024, things could get pretty damn impressive at the Bernabeu.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at the players that Real Madrid are currently targeting, as well as the talented crop of players they already have within the squad to create the ultimate starting XI that they could field next season should all go to plan. It's quite the team. Let's take a look.

Real Madrid's possible starting XI in 2024/25 season Position Player GK Thibaut Courtois RB Lucas Vazquez CB Eder Militao CB Antonio Rudiger LB Alphonso Davies CM Federico Valverde CM Eduardo Camavinga CM Aurelien Tchouameni AM Jude Bellingham FW Vinicius Jr FW Kylian Mbappe

Thibaut Courtois

Goalkeeper

Following his move to Real Madrid in 2018, Thibaut Courtois has been a solid goalkeeper for the club. He might have started off a little shakily, but he quickly put that behind him and established himself as a dependable option in between the sticks. After picking up a serious, long-term injury, the Belgian has missed the entirety of this season and Los Blancos have scrambled to replace him.

Once he's back, though, and he should be back next season, he'll resume his position as the first-choice goalkeeper at the Bernabeu and there's no reason to suggest that Real Madrid will be looking to replace him anytime soon.

Related Ranking the 15 greatest goalkeepers in football history The best goalkeepers to ever play football have been ranked - we've managed to narrow it down to 15 great shot-stoppers that the world has ever seen.

Lucas Vazquez

Right-back

Whether it's a little further up the pitch, or in the right-back role, Lucas Vazquez has never been anything other than a fine player for Real Madrid. The 32-year-old has spent his entire senior career at the Bernabeu, playing 300 games for Los Blancos, which is a testament to the job he's done whenever he's called upon by his coaches.

Considering the fantastic job that Vazquez continues to consistently perform for the La Liga club whenever he steps onto the pitch, it's hard to imagine they will be bringing someone in to take over from the Spaniard in the near future. Especially with other areas of the team taking priority.

Eder Militao

Centre-back

While an injury has ruled him out for the majority of this season so far, there's no doubt that Eder Militao is still one of the strongest defenders at the Bernabeu and will be firmly entrenched in the club's starting lineup once he's recovered and is available for selection once again.

The club have been linked to Eintracht Frankfurt's Willian Pacho, with an offer likely being lined up in the summer, but the star will likely only come in to provide depth, and it feels pretty safe to assume that Militao's position as a starter in the back line for Madrid won't be under threat in the near future. The 26-year-old still hasn't even approached his prime.

Antonio Rudiger

Centre-back

Similarly to Militao, Antonio Rudiger has been a fantastic servant for Real Madrid since he joined the club. He's been a fine signing from Chelsea and has rarely looked out of place starting in the backline for the La Liga giants. There are few defenders on Earth that can match Rudiger's combination of speed and strength, which help to make him one of the best defenders in the world.

The German is a nightmare for opposition forwards to deal with. At 30 years old, there's a strong chance that Ancelotti and co start thinking about potentially replacing him in the side, but for the time being, his place in the starting lineup feels safe. It should be heading into next season, anyway.

Alphonso Davies

Left-back

It's miraculous to think Alphonso Davies is still just 24 years old. The Canadian has seemingly been performing on the grandest stage with Bayern Munich for years, but he's still got so much of his career left ahead of him, and Real Madrid are reportedly very interested in adding him to their ranks in the summer.

That would be a fine piece of business for the Spanish club, and if he is to join, there's no doubt he'd immediately make the starting left-back position within the side his own. There are few full-backs in the world who are on his level, and if he is half the player at the Bernabeu that he's been at the Allianz Arena over the last few years, Madrid would be getting a special talent.

Federico Valverde

Central midfielder

With all the work that Real Madrid has done to transform their midfield in recent years, it's hard to imagine they'll be changing too much this summer. With the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos ageing out of the side, they've been replaced with a group of young, fiercely talented stars and Federico Valverde is one of them.

The Uruguayan often flies under the trade for his work at Madrid, but make no mistake about it, he's been a fantastic player for the club since he burst out of the youth academy and made his first-team debut in 2018. The 25-year-old has already played close to 250 times for Los Blancos and expect that number to rise significantly in the future.

Eduardo Camavinga

Central midfielder

When Real Madrid signed Eduardo Camavinga, he was one of the most promising young midfielders in the world. While he hasn't become the global star that he seems destined to eventually be just yet, the Frenchman has still had a fine start to life at the Bernabeu, and considering the sheer talent that he possesses, there's zero chance Madrid is looking to replace him this early in his career.

One of the best young talents in world football, he'll be with the club for the foreseeable future, and will likely flourish into a truly world-class talent under Ancelotti's guidance. They paid a fortune for the youngster, and with stars like Mbappe reportedly coming in, the new-look midfield is an area that won't need any work or attention.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Central midfielder

While Camavinga is still developing into a top star, the same can't be said for Aurelien Tchouameni. The midfielder burst onto the scene at Bordeaux, but his time at Monaco saw him reach those levels already, and it seemed every big football club in Europe was interested in him. Liverpool were desperate to sign the midfielder, but he chose Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, and he's had a fine start to life in Spain.

The 24-year-old has played 73 times since joining Madrid and immediately cemented his place as one of the club's most important players going forward. It became clear he would play a significant role for the foreseeable future at the team and, considering how impressive he's been so far, there's no doubt he'll be one of the first names on the teamsheet when next season rolls around.

Jude Bellingham

Attacking midfielder

What a signing this man has been for Real Madrid. After making a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham joined the club last summer, and not even his biggest fans could have predicted he'd become quite as good as he has as quickly as he has. He's been an instant hit at the Bernabeu and is already one of the world's best players.

The sky is the limit for Bellingham going forward and it seems in signing him, they've locked down one of the best players on the planet for quite some time. If any position in this team was safe, it's the Englishman's and there's no chance that he'll be replaced in the lineup next season.

Related The 10 most valuable footballers in the world Kylian Mbappe is only the 27th most valuable player in the world right now...

Vinicius Jr

Forward

One of the brightest young forwards in the world, Vinicius Jr has been very successful at Real Madrid since he joined in 2018. Whether it was out wide or up front in a more central role, he's been a key figure for the club over the last five years. This season alone, he's already scored 11 goals, making this the third season in a row he's hit double figures for the club.

The 23-year-old is already performing at such an elite level, but considering his age, there's still plenty of room for development, and it's quite intriguing to think about just how much better he can eventually become in the years to come.

Kylian Mbappe

Forward

One of the very best players in the world, Real Madrid have been after Kylian Mbappe for quite some time now, but it looks like they're finally about to get their man. The Frenchman has become a superstar during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, but a move to Madrid would allow him to really stamp his claim as the best player on the planet.

If he actually makes the move to Madrid in the summer, the team will instantly become one of the best on Earth, and they'll quickly become one of the favourites to win the Champions League going forward. It's the sort of move that the forward needs after years in Ligue 1.