Real Madrid are in need of a major rebuild ahead of the 2023/24 season after enduring a disappointing campaign this time around.

Carlo Ancelotti's men finished 10 points adrift of champions Barcelona in La Liga, while also failing to defend their Champions League crown.

Real did manage to lift the Copa del Rey, but that singular piece of silverware was never going to make up for obvious failings elsewhere.

Well aware that the squad was in need of a refresh, club president Florentino Perez has wasted little time in sanctioning a clear-out.

Eden Hazard's ill-fated spell in the Spanish capital came to an end after Real came to terms on an early release from his contract. In addition, winger Marco Asensio and Brazilian striker Mariano have been confirmed as leaving the club in recent days.

However, the most high-profile departure from the Bernabeu is undoubtedly that of France frontman Karim Benzema. The 35-year-old will join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad after 14 years - and 238 goals - for Real.

While Ancelotti has seemingly already identified the striker he wants to replace Benzema, the club's first big signing of the summer looks set to be Borrussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Per transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that an agreement had been reached with Madrid on a €103 million deal for the 19-year-old.

Although the Bellingham deal is a significant one for Real, The Mirror report that it could be just the beginning of a massive summer spending spree being plotted by Perez.

Who else could Real Madrid sign this summer?

Madrid's Champions League defence this season was ended in emphatic fashion as Manchester City sauntered to a 4-0 victory at the Eitad Stadium in the second-leg of their semi-final clash.

Reinforcements at the back are therefore likely over the next few months, with Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard believed to be on Real's radar.

The 27-year-old is thought to be ready to leave the Bundesliga giants and would be a fine addition to the right side of Ancelotti's back line for next term.

Another area of the Madrid set-up that is in need of an injection of youth is midfield. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have been magnificent during their time at the Bernabeu, but Bellingham's arrival could herald a changing of the guard.

Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga is reportedly wanted by a host of top clubs around Europe and Real are very much in the race for the 21-year-old, who has a £34m release clause in his contract.

Moving on to the forward line, Ancellotti has made no secret of his desire to land Tottenham's Harry Kane as a replacement for Benzema, but Madrid also apparently have their eye on Chelsea winger Kai Havertz.

If Real are able to pair the Premier League duo with Vinicius Junior in a front three, then the Spanish side would have an attack to rival the best in Europe.

To mark the news that Bellingham will become a Real player, The Mirror have named Ancelotti's 'dream XI' ahead of next season - and you can check it out below.

How Real Madrid could line up next season with Jude Bellingham and other targets

GK: Thibaut Courtois

LB: David Alaba

CB: Eder Militao

CB: Antonio Rudiger

RB: Benjamin Pavard

DM: Jude Bellingham

CM: Gabri Veiga

CM: Eduardo Camavinga

LW: Vinicius Junior

RW: Kai Havertz

ST: Harry Kane