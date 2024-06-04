Highlights Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Kylian Mbappe this week, just days after they were crowned champions of Europe.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed three more players that Real Madrid are interested in signing this summer.

Los Blancos could field a scary XI should they succeed in signing their targets.

If there was ever a reminder of just how elite Real Madrid is, let it be their recent Twitter posts. Following the broadcast that celebrated their 15th Champions League title, the Carlo Ancelotti-led club announced the free transfer of Kylian Mbappe upon his contract expiry at PSG almost immediately afterward.

The string of social media crows flaunted the club's position on the continent's throne. But just as all seemed quiet in the Spanish capital after an outburst of triumph, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought more news of potential incomings to ensure the racket - crystallising in the Santiago Bernabeu and scattering across European football - would soon return.

Already boasting the masterful talents of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, among others, it's almost inconceivable to imagine how new players could slot into next season's lineup. But as always, Los Blancos will find a way to maintain their status as the biggest and best football club in world football, and there are three more names touted to join the Galacticos.

Three Other Targets Wanted Alongside Mbappe

Real Madrid want Alphonso Davies, Leny Yoro and Franco Mastantuono

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano revealed that Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies remains a target, while there’s also interest in two promising youngsters in the form of Lille defender Leny Yoro and River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono - with the former having been given a seat at Wembley Stadium by the club for the Champions League final.

Davies, although in a contract stand-off with his current club, looks like a classic Real Madrid signing. He is in his prime, marketable, and exciting - while the current first-choice in his position, Ferland Mendy, is a better defensive option, the Canadian international brings a differential to Ancelotti's reckoning, and provides a unique lane of attack.

At 18 years old, Yoro has been tipped to make it to the big time. He relies a lot on his high sense of positional awareness, ability to read the game, and technical skills when performing tackles, which acts as a complementative skillset to Antonio Rudiger. While the German tends to venture forward and play a riskier game, Yoro is the perfect yang to Real Madrid's Yin in the heart of defence.

Los Blancos' continued faith in youth persists through the rumoured interest in River Plate's Mastantuono. After securing teenage Brazilian revelation Endrick earlier this year, the arrival of another South American prodigy fits the bill as a signing for the future - and if all works out, at the very least, the club could profit from a higher sell-on fee after moulding him into a polished diamond in La Fabrica (Real Madrid's youth academy).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Franco Mastantuono is River Plate's youngest-ever goalscorer, their third youngest-ever player and was ranked 38th in NXGN’s top 50 wonderkids - an annual list highlighting the top young talent worldwide.

Real Madrid's transfer policy revolves around the constant need to freshen up the lineup whilst also having one eye fixated on the future. This way, players stay hungry for success and know that they must always be at the top of their game to retain their position in the squad in the following season.

This is a strategy that has also helped Manchester City remain at the pinnacle of English football, and Bayern Munich (until this season) continue to fortify their stature as German football's powerhouse dynasty. As evidenced, the approach consistently delivers the best outcomes.

How Real Madrid Could Line Up

In the post-Kroos era, there's no concern that silverware will dry up

Of course, not every new signing is expected to be thrown into the deep end and straight into Real Madrid's starting lineup, especially since the current squad has just won the Champions League and La Liga double. However, with Toni Kroos retiring after EURO 2024, Luka Modric turning 39 soon, and the quality of the arrivals factored in, there will be a surfeit of opportunities to impress Ancelotti next season.

The most interesting decision the Italian must make is whether to start Davies or Mendy at left-back. The former offers attacking prowess, but the latter is more defensively equipped to deal with opposition wingers. This, therefore, could see rotation become a heavy component in the 2024/25 campaign, with Davies likely to start games where Ancelotti can see the benefits of overloading one side against weaker right-backs.

As loyal and as dependable of a servant Nacho Fernandez has been during his tenure in the Spanish capital, his time in the sunshine appears to be coming to an end. At 34 years old, Nacho's days are numbered, and the quality Yoro has showcased at Lille proves he could well fit straight into the void next to Rudiger. That said, there are other rivals for that position, with Eder Militao and veteran David Alaba among the outside contenders in a defensive roster brimming with talent, both old and new, wise and exciteable.

There's obviously no doubt Mbappe will be a starter for Real Madrid. He is currently one of the best footballers in world football, and sits highly in GIVEMESPORT's Ballon d'Or power rankings. His remarkable tally of 256 goals and 108 assists in 308 appearances for PSG make him a nailed-on superstar set to continue his world-beating streak for Europe's top club.

Nevertheless, it looks likely that Mastantuono and Endrick will have to settle for positions on the bench, at least for the opening few months of the title defense. The latter is certainly more than capable of making a difference from the bench, with his goal against England showcasing just that.

But considering he is jostling with Rodrygo, Mbappe, and Vinicius for a starting berth, he can probably understand the reasoning behind this. He will also be joined by the likes of Brahim Diaz, Edouardo Camavinga, and Andriy Lunin, and Arda Guler on the sidelines, showing just how deep Real Madrid's pool of talent goes.