In their ongoing pursuit of top four credentials in Enzo Maresca’s maiden campaign, Chelsea dropped points in a 2–1 loss to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on Saturday evening – and fans spotted something of an unusual sight when he named his starting XI.

As is the congested schedule of Premier League football – especially with the added extra of Europe – Maresca somewhat rolled the dice when it came to his team selection as his men made the trip to Villa Park in search of all three points.

That included using Reece James, a right-back by trade, in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. When fit and raring to go, there are very few right-backs that can emulate the all-round exploits of the 16-cap England international.

And as a result, despite the Blues being stung late on as Filip Jorgensen’s error saw the home side run out 2–1 victors on home soil, much of the post-match discussion has been around how the former Wigan Athletic man fared in the heat of the action.

Maresca Opted for James in Midfield Role

The Englishman played in a double pivot with Caicedo