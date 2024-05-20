Highlights Tyson Fury lost the first fight of his career on Saturday night, but narrowly avoided a knockout defeat.

Referee Mark Nelson stepped in to give Fury a standing count as Oleksandr Usyk prepared to end the bout.

The official may have saved Fury from serious injury.

Saturday's undisputed world heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk saw the Ukrainian win by split decision and unify the division for the first time since 1999 when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield, but ‘The Gypsy King’ could easily have been knocked out in the ninth round of the contest without the intervention of referee Mark Nelson.

The official has been on the receiving end of some criticism for not stopping the contest when a barrage of shots from the 37-year-old left Fury struggling to stay upright. However, Nelson was well within his rights to enforce a standing count - and his decision to do so likely saved the Brit from being brutally stopped in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the moment Fury stumbled into the ropes and highlighted the incredible job that the referee did to look after the fighter's safety, which - after all - is his main responsibility.

Tyson Fury Could Have Been Badly Knocked Out By Oleksandr Usyk Without Referee's Swift Action

The consequences may have been severe if Fury had taken one more punch

With Usyk standing over his defenceless opponent and getting ready to unleash a massive left hand that would almost certainly have separated Fury from his senses, referee Nelson swiftly jumped in to begin a standing count. Naturally, there's an argument that the contest should have been stopped there and then, but the official had to make a split-second judgement call - and should be praised for saving Fury from further punishment.

The now-former WBC champion recovered well in between rounds and went on to hear the final bell. He even believed that he had done enough at the time to have his hand raised and keep his undefeated record in-tact.

Despite suffering the first loss of his illustrious career, Fury is set to get a shot at immediate redemption as a rematch with Usyk is being targeted for October, although it won't be for all of his former belts - as Usyk is expected to be stripped of one of them in the next two weeks. That rematch, though, is far from definite as Fury admitted after the fight that he wanted some time to think about his next move.

He said at the post-fight press conference: "We punched the f*** out of each other for 12 rounds. I’m going to go home, have some food, drink some beers, have some family time, walk the dog, go to the tip and then me and Frank Warren will discuss the future. If there’s going to be another fight, I think they’re talking about October, then we’ll rock and roll.

"I’m not boxing because I’ve got no money, I’m boxing because I love it. I'm 36 in a few months, I've been boxing since I was a child. Where does it all end? For as long as I'm loving the game, I'll continue to do it, and when I don't, I'll pack it up."