Being a football referee is a tough occupation, especially in elite competitions, such as the five major European leagues, the most prestigious club tournaments, such as the Champions League, and even on the international stage. With their work on display and subject to scrutiny - and sometimes abuse - from the masses of football fans all over the world, a referee has to have a certain level of self-assuredness and possess the mental toughness in order to be able to withstand and cope with such high pressure.

With virtually impossible standards, many may wonder why some may choose a refereeing career path. Put plain and simple, the money is favourable, particularly when asked to perform at the very highest level of the sport. Physical fitness is also an essential part of the job. But, how do referees get to be involved in certain competitions such as the Champions League, and what is the process of selecting the right people for the job?

Well, GIVEMESPORT has outlined the role that UEFA plays in choosing their referees for their Champions League games, whilst also providing further details on their selection process. Warning - it is perhaps just as rigorous as the tournament itself.

The Role of UEFA in Choosing Referees

The UEFA Referees Committee oversees the selection of referees

When it comes to choosing the referees that will take part in a Champions League campaign, UEFA has its own Referees Committee, headed by Roberto Rosetti, which specialises in the scouting and evaluation process for each stage of the competition, along with the appointment of the referees to particular games.

In order to do this effectively, the committee keeps tabs on all FIFA-licensed referees all across domestic leagues and international competitions, assessing their performances in matches. Based on this information that is collected, with their experience level also factored in, the referees are then pooled into different categories, one of which is called the UEFA Elite Category, which is where only the top officials' names are entered.

It is these names which are then used for Champions League games, and is the level that virtually all referees who are in leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga or Serie A, aspire to be at.

The Selection Process

A long, rigorous selection process begins way before the tournament kicks off

Referees who have been shown to demonstrate the above qualities and are in the UEFA Elite Category of referees are shortlisted for Champions League consideration, and this takes place long before the campaign gets underway.

Various attributes are looked at, all pertaining to performance, including what their decision-making is like under extreme pressure, how they manage the players and coaching staff and the emotions that come with them, as well as at how well they can handle critical situations.

This is because competitions, such as the Champions League, include matches that have high-stakes attached to them, particularly in the latter rounds of the competition. Therefore, it is crucial that the referees can handle all the pressure and scrutiny that comes along with these matches, as well as ensure that their decisions don't influence the outcome of a particular match. Communication is also a crucial skill a referee must have, due to having to collaborate with assistant referees, fourth officials, and a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team during a match, where the correct match-changing calls need to be made.

UEFA also ensures that there is geographic diversity, and achieves this by ensuring that countries are represented in the refereeing pool, and assigning personnel that will officiate neutrally.

As it exclusively pertains to the final, referees of the nations of the two teams that meet in the final will not be in consideration for selection. For example, the 2023-24 final featured a heavyweight contest between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Thus, Spanish and German referees were automatically omitted from the selection process.

Throughout the year, these specially selected referees have access to training and development opportunities, whereby they continue to receive specialist training on any rule changes, VAR protocols, and any other technology that may aid, and improve, performance.

For example, the Champions League has recently introduced the use of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) to speed up the process of determining whether attacking players are offside, either in the build-up to a goal being scored, or directly. This technology, which was introduced back in the 2022/23 season, is not yet in use in the English top flight due to concerns over its accuracy. However, it has since been approved for use, and is expected to be brought in for the 2025/26 season.